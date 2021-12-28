CROFTON, Neb. — In a battle of swarming press defenses, the Crofton Warriors girls basketball team defeated Wynot 49-35 in the opening round of the Crofton Holiday Tournament in Crofton, Nebraska Tuesday night.
“Wynot’s a team that makes you better in the long run,” Crofton head coach Aaron Losing said. “We love playing them, they’re a great defensive team, they make you do things right on the offensive end or you turn the ball over.”
Wynot (6-2) got the best for Crofton (8-1) in the first quarter, forcing the Warriors to turn the ball over and kept them out of their offensive system. The Blue Devils led 8-5 after one quarter.
“You have to pick and choose your opportunities to be aggressive with the dribble, and when you do see openings, you have to attack and have to move without the ball well,” Losing said.
From there, Crofton repositioned itself in front and never looked back. The Warriors outscored Wynot in the second and third quarters to build a 15 point lead. Ella Wragge tallied 10 first half points and 16 for the game.
Wynot managed to fight back a little bit in the fourth quarter, cutting an 18-point lead down to 10, but were never able to get within single digits as the Crofton defense stepped up.
Both sides featured their full-court pressure on defense, which shined for each team throughout the night, but Losing said that his team facing a similar press every day in practice as them prepared for moments like Tuesday night.
“Our kids go against that kind of pressure most days in practice, so you get used to it when you have your teammates doing that to you on a day-to-day basis,” Losing said.”
Alexis Folkers tallied 11 points and seven assists. Jayden Jordan contributed 10 points and Caitlin Guenther nine points.
Karley Heimes led Wynot with eight points. Amy Tramp added five points.
Crofton advances to face Humphrey St. Francis today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. Wynot faces West Point-Beemer today at 2 p.m.
“Our month of January, we have a lot of good teams coming up,” Losing said. “It’s definitely nice to start with a team like Wynot to show us what we have to work on and we’ll just want to improve throughout the month and keep working on what we have to work on.”
WYNOT (6-2) 8 4 11 12 —35
CROFTON (8-1) 5 16 17 11 —49
Follow @Bailey Zubke on Twitter.
Humphrey St. Francis 41, West Point-Beemer 20
Kylee Wessel led Humphrey St. Francis to a 41-20 win over West Point-Beemer in the opening round of the Crofton Holiday Tournament in Crofton, Nebraska.
Wessel tallied 11 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis. Isabel Preister added seven points.
Campell Snodgrass and Emily Toelle led West Point-Beemer with seven points each.
Humphrey St. Francis faces Crofton in the championship at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday). West Point-Beemer faces Wynot in the consolation at 2 p.m.
WEST POINT-BEEMER 4 5 4 7 —20
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 10 12 15 14 —41
Boys
Wynot 65, Crofton 51
The Wynot boys jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 65-51 win over Crofton in the Crofton Holiday Tournament Tuesday night in Crofton.
Charlie Schroeder tallied 22 points and seven rebounds for Wynot (8-0). Chase Schroeder added 12 points.
Roy Knapp and Braxston Foxhoven tallied 12 points each for Crofton (4-5). Foxhoven added 12 rebounds. Jace Foxhoven added 10 points.
Wynto faces West Point-Beemer in the championship at 6:30 p.m. today (Wednesday). Crofton faces Humphrey St. Francis at 2 p.m.
WYNOT (8-0) 20 23 11 11 —65
CROFTON (4-5) 10 11 17 13 —51
West Point-Beemer 50, Humphrey St. Francis 38
Keegan Doggett led West Point-Beemer to a 50-38 win over Humphrey St. Francis Tuesday in the opening round of the Crofton Holiday Tournament in Crofton.
Doggett tallied 21 points to lead West Point-Beemer. Miguel Perez added 13 points and Riley Penrose nine.
Tanner Pfeifer tallied 15 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis. Jaden Kosch added 14 points.
West Point-Beemer faces Wynot in the championship at 6:30 p.m. Humphrey St. Francis faces Crofton in the consolation at 3:30 p.m.
WEST POINT-BEEMER 11 13 6 20 —50
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 9 12 9 8 —38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.