Yankton won five boys’ events and four girls’ events at the Lancer High School Class A Open, Friday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton.
The meet featured seven teams from three states: O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Yankton from South Dakota; Sioux City East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lawton-Bronson from Iowa; and South Sioux City, Nebraska.
The Yankton girls swept both relays, starting the day with Shae Rumsey, Thea Chance, Claire Tereshinski and Sydnee Serck winning the 3200 relay in 10:00.44. The foursome of Rumsey, Madisyn Bietz, Cora Schurman and Serck won the 1600 relay in 4:13.89.
Rumsey and Serck each had individual wins on the day, with Rumsey winning the 400 (1:00.71) and Serck winning the 800 (2:22.45). Schurman was third in the 200 (27.56).
Also in the 800, Thea Chance was third (2:26.17).
The Gazelles put three athletes in the top five of the triple jump: Abbigail Schmidt (29-9) in third, Abby Saylor (28-4) in fourth and Addison Sedlacek (28-3) in fifth. Saylor also tied for fifth in the long jump (14-1).
Yankton put two athletes in the finals of the girls’ 60-meter hurdles: Hope Lesher (10.80) in sixth and Keira Christ (10.88) in eighth.
Also for the Gazelles, Jordynn Salvatori (32-0) was fifth in the shot put, Sophia Petheram (6:02.08) was sixth in the mile and Chloe Foot (4-4) was eighth in the high jump.
The Yankton boys also started the day with a victory in the 3200 relay (8:39.26), with Dylan Payer, Nate Schoenfelder, Carson Conway and Zach Fedde completing the foursome. The Bucks’ ‘B’ 1600 relay team finished fourth, with Michael Mors, Nate Schoenfelder, Will Pavlish and Carson Conway clocking a 3:47.18.
Conway won the 800 in 2:07.24.Braylen Bietz won the 200 in 23.56 and placed sixth in the 60 (7.44). Austin Gobel won the 60 in 7.12 seconds. Cooper Grotenhuis won the triple jump with a mark of 40-11.
Also in the 60, Jaden Supurgeci (7.31) was third. Gavin Swanson (24.30) was fourth in the 200. Tevin Neugebauer (34-8) was fifth in the triple jump, with Acey Marts (32-9) seventh and Jett Lotz (30-4) eighth. Will Pavlish (2:26.17) was eighth in the 800.
In the shot put, Carson Haak (29-6) was second, with Bodie Rutledge (46-6 1/2) third. Fedde (10:27.20) was second in the 3200, with Taylor Wenzlaff (11:47.64) sixth. Payer (4:55.16) was second in the mile, with Tim Merchen (5:05.71) fourth and Oliver Dooley (5:06.79) seventh. Trevor Paulsen (5-6) was fourth in the high jump, with Max Raab (5-4) tied for sixth. Donald Rounds (10-6) was fourth in the pole vault, with Lance Dannenbring (9-0) seventh.
Also for the Bucks, Brayden Boese was fourth in the 60 hurdles (9.36) and Schoenfelder was fifth in the 400 (54.66).
Yankton has one more indoor meet on its schedule, the ESD Indoor on April 2 in Brookings. Start time is set for 1 p.m.
