DES MOINES, Iowa. – The South Dakota men’s golf team completed the Zach Johnson Invite on Tuesday and turned in their best round of the tournament. The Coyotes scored a 290 as a team in the final round and moved up to a tie for eighth place in their second tournament of the fall schedule. In his first action of the season, sophomore Logan Hamak led the team with a tie for 36th place finish.

Hamak shot a four-over par 75 in the final round on Tuesday. He scored three birdies on the day and seven in total for the tournament. His three rounds of 78-73-75 set a new career-best placement of 36th place. 

