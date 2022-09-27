DES MOINES, Iowa. – The South Dakota men’s golf team completed the Zach Johnson Invite on Tuesday and turned in their best round of the tournament. The Coyotes scored a 290 as a team in the final round and moved up to a tie for eighth place in their second tournament of the fall schedule. In his first action of the season, sophomore Logan Hamak led the team with a tie for 36th place finish.
Hamak shot a four-over par 75 in the final round on Tuesday. He scored three birdies on the day and seven in total for the tournament. His three rounds of 78-73-75 set a new career-best placement of 36th place.
Tying Hamak in a tie for 36th place was Bryce Hammer. Hammer shot an eight-over 79 in the final round and scored his lone birdie of the day on the par-four seventh hole. Hammer compiled three rounds of 74-73-79 in his second tournament for South Dakota.
Max Schmidtke tied for the lowest round for the Coyotes in round three. Schmidtke shot an even-par 71 in the final round. He sank four birdies on the day including back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 and brought his tournament total to eight. Schmidtke’s three-round total of 227 (78-78-71) placed him in a tie for 40th place.
Making his fall debut, Nick LaMotte tied Schmidtke for the lowest round of the day with an even-par 72 of his own. LaMotte sank five birdies on the day for a tournament total of nine. He had three birdies on the front and closed out the front nine at one-under. LaMotte’s three-round total of 228 (80-77-71) earned him a tie for 45th place individually.
Hunter Rebrovich posted his best score of the tournament in the third round with a two-over par 73. He carded two birdies on the day and sank his second eagle of the tournament on the same hole he did yesterday. Rebrovich’s three-round total of 232 (84-75-73) placed him in a tie for 60th place.
Playing as an individual, Ryan Neff ended his tournament with an eight-over par 79. Neff sank his lone birdie of the day on the par-four 10th hole. His three-round total of 239 (77-83-79) earned him a tie for 77th place.
The Coyotes will get right back on the course next week for the Big O Classic. The two-day tournament takes place in Elkhorn, Nebraska, and begins on October 3.
