TYNDALL — Menno outlasted Bon Homme 25-22, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Bridget Vaith posted 14 kills and three blocks for Menno. Julia Buechler had 10 kills and 21 digs. Grace Nusz had six kills, 16 assists, 10 digs and four ace serves. Paityn Huber posted 11 assists and 26 digs, and Raygen Diede added nine digs in the victory.
Olivia Bures led Bon Homme with 19 kills and 17 digs. Jaden Kortan posted 28 assists, nine digs and three ace serves. Jenna Duffek had seven kills, eight digs and four ace serves. Jurni Vavruska had seven kills and three ace serves. Erin Heusinkfeld finished with seven kills and 15 digs. Kennadee Kozak added 14 digs.
Menno, 7-7, travels to Canistota on Tuesday. Bon Homme, 6-14, hosts Hanson on Monday.
Menno won the JV match 25-10, 25-15; and the C-match 25-15, 25-16.
Corsica-Stickney 3, TDA 1
ARMOUR — Corsica-Stickney had four players record 10 or more kills in a 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Morgan Clites had 15 kills and 22 digs, and Rachel Gerlach had 14 kills and 21 digs to lead the balanced Corsica-Stickney attack. Sutten Eide finished with 47 assists and 16 digs. Payton DeLange had 12 kills and 24 digs, Jacey Kemp posted 10 kills and Casey Tolsma added 25 digs in the victory.
Gracey Schatz led TDA with 16 kills. Megan Reiner posted 11 kills and 34 digs. Hannah Stremick finished with 37 assists and 16 digs. Emma Fink had 22 digs and Faith Goehring added 19 digs for the Nighthawks.
Both teams head to Gayville on Saturday for the Great Plains Conference Tournament.
Platte-Geddes 3, Lyman 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes made quick work of Lyman, sweeping the Raiders 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 10 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Avery DeVries posted 24 assists, five ace serves and two blocks. Cadence Van Zee had five ace serves and 13 digs. Hadley Hanson posted 10 digs and Regan Hoffman added five kills in the victory.
For Lyman, Ellie Erikson led the way with seven kills and eight digs. Skyler Volmer posted nine digs and Caysen Gran added six assists for the Raiders.
Platte-Geddes, 17-4, travels to Parkston on Tuesday. Lyman hosts Stanley County on Monday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-10, 25-11.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Centerville 0
IRENE — Nora O’Malley posted 11 kills, four blocks and four ace serves to lead Irene-Wakonda past Centerville 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Madison Orr had six kills and three blocks for Irene-Wakonda. McKenna Mork had 10 digs, with Emma Orr posting seven assists and three ace serves. Willa Freeman had 18 digs and Katie Knodel added 12 digs in the victory.
Mya Bendt had five kills and 22 digs, and Sophie Eide had five kills and 19 digs for Centerville. Macey Hostettler posted 12 assists and 12 digs. Mackenzie Meyer had 16 digs and three ace serves, and Bailey Hansen added 15 digs in the effort.
Both teams head to Gayville next. Irene-Wakonda (10-10) faces Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Centerville heads to Gayville on Saturday for the Great Plains Conference Tournament.
Parkston 3, Scotland 0
PARKSTON — Parkston powered past Scotland 25-10, 25-14, 25-17 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Allison Ziebart had nine kills and 11 digs, and Brielle Bruening had nine kills, two blocks and nine digs to lead a balanced Parkston attack. Faith Oakley finished with 26 assists and three blocks. Mya Nuebel had eight kills, nine digs and three ace serves. Baylee Schoenfelder posted 12 digs and three ace serves, and Abby Hohn added two blocks in the victoyr.
Delanie Van Driel led Scotland with seven kills and two ace serves. Rylee Conrad finished with 15 assists. Martina DeBoer added eight digs and two blocks for the Highlanders.
Parkston hosts Platte-Geddes on Tuesday. Scotland travels to Gayville for the Great Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Wynot 3, Homer 0
WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot made quick work of Homer in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action, sweeping the Knights 25-14, 25-21, 25-10 on Thursday.
Karley Heimes finished with 12 kills and Chloe Heimes had 16 assists, two ace serves and eight digs for Wynot. Myrah Sudbeck posted 14 assists, two ace serves and nine digs. Kendra Pinkelman finished with five kills, three blocks, two ace serves and eight digs. Allison Wieseler had five kills and four blocks. Amber Lawson also had four solo blocks. Amy Tramp had five kills and Kinslee Heimes added nine digs in the victory.
Wynot, 10-3, plays in the Clarkson-Leigh Tournament on Saturday.
Plainview 3, Hartington-New. 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Plainview edged past Hartington-Newcastle 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Erin Folkers and Erin Meisenheimer each had six kills for Hartington-Newcastle. Alivia Morten had 13 assists and 10 digs. Zoey Gratzfeld posted five kills and two blocks. Kennadi Peitz and Olivia Grutsch each had 11 digs for the Wildcats.
Hartington-Newcastle, 2-14, takes on Randolph on Tuesday.
Chester 3, Beresford 0
CHESTER — Breckyn Ewoldt and Jayda Kenyon each had 10 kills to lead Chester past Beresford 25-14, 25-11, 25-21 in Big East Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Ewoldt also had three ace serves for Chester. Lily VanHal had 17 assists, with Carly Becker posting 15 assists. Emery Larson had 22 digs and Jacy Wolf added 14 digs in the victory.
For Beresford (2-13), Savannah Beeson had five kills and Larissa Tiedeman had 13 assists to lead the way. Kara Niles posted four kills and three blocks. Maddie Erickson also had four kills. Autumn Namminga and Rachel Zanter each had six digs for the Watchdogs.
Chester, 17-5, travels to Colman-Egan on Monday.
DV Tri.
Dakota Valley 3, Ponca 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley swept Ponca 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 as part of a home volleyball triangular on Thursday.
Jorja Vandenhul had 13 kills, and Sophie Tuttle posted 10 kills and eight digs for Dakota Valley. Logan Miller finished with 34 assists. Tori Schulz had eight kills and two blocks. Kate Van Rooyan had 22 digs and two ace serves, Sam Archer had 14 digs and two ace serves, and Reagan VanRooyan added 12 digs in the victory.
Dakota Valley 3, Pierce 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley outlasted Pierce 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 as part of a home volleyball triangular on Thursday.
Kate Van Rooyan had nine kills and 29 digs to lead Dakota Valley. Logan Miller had 32 assists. Madeline Stout finished with eight kills. Sophie Tuttle posted seven kills, three blocks and 19 digs. Tori Schulz had six kills and four blocks. Sam Archer had six kills, 10 digs and three ace serves, and Reagan Van Rooyan added eight digs in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.