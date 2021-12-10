RAPID CITY — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson sits in 21st after scoring 32 points on the opening day of the Rapid City Invitational wrestling tournament, Friday in Rapid City.
Rapid City Stevens leads the event at the midway point with 132 points. Watertown (123.5), Harrisburg (111), Pierre (109.5) and Sturgis (108.5) round out the first five.
Jovey Christensen (132) and Landon Schurch (195) both remain alive on the consolation side of the bracket for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson.
For the BAH girls, Tavyn Valder advanced to the 113-pound semifinals with a pair of pins.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday).
