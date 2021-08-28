Jim River 21, Baltic 0
SCOTLAND — Dawson Bietz and Turner Nicholson each rushed for one touchdown and connected on another as Jim River bounced Baltic 21-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Nicholson rushed for 105 yards and a score, and caught a touchdown pass for Jim River. Bietz threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in the win.
Tyrus Bietz had a team-best seven tackles for Jim River. Nicholson had 6.5 stops for the Trappers.
Jim River, 2-0, is off until a Sept. 10 trip to Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central, a contest that will be played in Forestburg. Baltic travels to Sioux Valley on Sept. 3.
BALTIC (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
JIM RIVER (2-0) 0 14 7 0 — 21
Cedar Catholic 26, O’Neill 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic used a pair of long touchdown runs and an interception return for touchdown to roll past O’Neill 26-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Brett Kleinschmit rushed for 44 yards on the game’s first score, and Easton Becker had a 46-yard score late in the third quarter for Cedar Catholic (1-0), which posted 302 yards of total offense.
Becker finished with a team-best 115 yards rushing. Tate Thoene passed for 97 yards and added a touchdown run in the win.
Landon Classen passed for 52 yards and rushed for 35 yards for O’Neill. Sean Coventry caught six passes for 56 yards.
Jaxson Bernecker’s interception return for touchdown, along with a team-high six tackles, led the Cedar Catholic defense.
Ryder Pokorny and Korbyn Grenier each had a hand in six stops for O’Neill. Clay Shaw picked off a pass for the Eagles.
Cedar Catholic travels to Battle Creek on Sept. 3. O’Neill travels to Valentine on Sept. 3.
O’NEILL (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-0) 7 7 12 0 — 26
Crofton 51, Valentine 6
CROFTON, Neb. — William Poppe and Jayden Eilers each had a hand in three touchdowns as Crofton rolled past Valentine 51-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Poppe rushed for 69 yards and three scores for Crofton. Eilers passed for 62 yards and a score, and rushed for two scores. Jimmy Allen rushed for a team-best 82 yards. Mayson Ostermeyer caught four passes for 62 yards and a score. Simon McFarland added a rushing touchdown in the victory.
Ashton Lurz rushed for 78 yards and a score for Valentine.
Eilers and Wyatt Tramp each had a hand in eight stops, with Tramp also picking off a pass, for the Crofton defense.
Connor Fowler had a hand in 11 stops (four solo) for Valentine.
Crofton, 1-0, hosts Twin River on Sept. 3. Valentine hosts O’Neill on Sept. 3.
VALENTINE (0-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
CROFTON (1-0) 15 22 7 7 — 51
Hartington-Newcastle 68, Randolph 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle scored 54 first-half points on the way to a 68-0 victory over Randolph in prep football action on Friday.
Riley Sudbeck passed for 143 yards and three scores, and rushed for 65 yards and two scores for Hartington-Newcastle. Carson Sudbeck rushed for 101 yards and a score on just seven carries. Jake Peitz caught three passes for 69 yards and two scores. Lane Heimes had a touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Kale Korth added two running scores in the win.
Cole Heimes had a team-best eight tackles for the Hartington-Newcastle defense. Cole Heimes and Riley Sudbeck each picked off passes. Korth and Ayden Rosener each recovered a fumble, with Rosener also recording two sacks in the victory.
Hartington-Newcastle travels to face Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family on Sept. 3. Randolph hosts Pender on Sept. 2.
RANDOLPH (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
HART.-NEW. (1-0) 22 32 0 14 — 68
DR St. Mary 40, Alcester-Hudson 0
ALCESTER — Gabriel Lindeman rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns to lead Dell Rapids St. Mary past Alcester-Hudson 40-0 in prep football action on Friday.
C.J. Smith passed for 94 yards and a score, and rushed for 48 yards and a score for St. Mary. Lucas Flemmer and Nic Gaspar also scored for the Cardinals.
Jovey Christensen rushed for 43 yards for Alcester-Hudson.
Gabriel Lindeman had a hand in 10 tackles for St. Mary.
Jacob Kemner made 11 tackles (5 solo) and Jensen Christensen had 10 tackles (5 solo) for Alcester-Hudson.
St. Mary, 1-1, hosts Avon on Sept. 3. Alcester-Hudson, 0-1, travels to Gayville-Volin on Sept. 3.
DR ST. MARY (1-1) 8 16 0 16 — 40
ALCESTER-HUDSON (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Tri-Valley 21, Dakota Valley 20
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Tri-Valley’s Jaden Siemonsma scored a rushing touchdown with 48 seconds remaining to lift the Mustangs to a 21-20 victory over Dakota Valley in prep football action on Friday.
Isaac McFarland rushed for 99 yards and a score for Tri-Valley. Siemonsma finished with 47 yards. Eli McFarland added a rushing score in the victory.
Ethan Anema passed for 162 yards and three scores, all three to Randy Rosenquist, for Dakota Valley. Rosenquist finished with 69 yards, with Jaxon Hennies making five catches for 93 yards.
Mason Hendrixson had eight tackles and a fumble recovery for the Tri-Valley defense. Caden Reuter made two fumble recoveries. Lawson Loiseau added a fumble recovery in the victory.
Zach Swenson had a hand in seven tackles for Dakota Valley.
Tri-Valley, 1-0, hosts Canton on Sept. 3. Dakota Valley, 0-1, travels to Madison on Sept. 3.
TRI-VALLEY (1-0) 0 6 8 7 — 21
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-1) 6 6 8 0 — 20
Canistota-Freeman 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 18
FREEMAN — Isiah Robertson and Ethan Balvin rushed for two touchdowns each in a Canistota-Freeman 48-18 victory over Elkton-Lake Benton Friday night in Freeman.
Robertson ran for 86 yards and Balvin 71 while scoring two touchdowns each for the Pride (1-1). Noah Kleinsasser added 78 yards rushing and one score. Tage Ortman threw for 149 yards and a touchdown. Robertson added 77 yards receiving.
Ryan Krog carried the ball 15 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Elkton-Lake Benton (0-1). Krog added 122 yards and a touchdown passing.
Balin totaled 10 and a half tackles (eight solo) for the Pride defense. Kleinsasser snatched an interception.
Canistota-Freeman travels to Howard Friday night for a 7 p.m. kick-off. Elkton-Lake Benton hosts Arlington-Lake Preston Thursday night.
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON (0-1) 6 6 0 6 —18
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (1-1) 14 20 6 8 —48
Chester Area 43, Bon Homme 0
CHESTER — Stratton Eppard totaled six touchdowns for Chester Area in a 43-0 victory over Bon Homme Friday night in Chester.
Eppard totaled 262 yards passing and 156 yards rushing with four passing and two rushing touchdowns for Chester Area (2-0). Jovi Wolf tallied 152 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Riley Rothschadl threw for 65 yards and Isaac Crownover 20 rushing yards for Bon Homme (0-1).
Chester Area hosts Viborg-Hurley Thursday at 7 p.m. Bon Homme hosts Stanley County at 1 p.m. Friday.
BON HOMME (0-1) 0 0 0 0 —0
CHESTER AREA (2-0) 14 20 9 0 —43
Gregory 45, Irene-Wakonda 14
GREGORY — Rylan Peck accounted for four touchdowns in Gregory’s 45-14 win over Irene-Wakonda Friday night in Gregory.
Peck rushed for 125 yards and two scores, and threw for 75 yards and two scores for Gregory (1-1). Owen Hansen added 41 yards and a touchdown.
Dashel Spurrell completed six passes, including a 55-yard touchdown to Conner Ganschow, and rushed for 39 yards and a score for Irene-Wakonda (0-2).
Irene-Wakonda is back in action Friday at Hanson at 7 p.m. Gregory is at Burke Friday at 7 p.m.
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-2) 0 0 6 8 —14
GREGORY (1-1) 8 30 7 0 —45
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 36, Wisner-Pilger 14
WISNER, Neb. — Evan Haisch recorded 282 yards rushing in a 36-14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge win over Wisner-Pilger Friday night in Wisner, Nebraska.
Haisch finished with 34 carries for 282 yards and two rushing touchdowns for the Bears (2-0). He added a receiving touchdown as well. Evan Schmitt and Sutton Ehlers added touchdown runs and Schmitt a touchdown pass.
Beau Ruskamp threw for 29 yards and a touchdown for Wisner-Pilger (0-1). Ruskamp added 36 rushing yards and a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Bears are back in action Friday at home against Stanton. Wisner-Pilger is at Wakefield Friday.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (2-0) 0 14 8 14 —36
WISNER-PILGER (0-1) 0 0 8 6 —14
Osmond 32, Allen 27
OSMOND, Neb. — Gabe Reinert rushed for three touchdowns for Allen in a 32-27 loss to Osmond Friday night.
Reinert scored touchdowns of 3, 23 and 37 yards for Allen (0-1). Nate Oswald added a two-yard touchdown. Reinert finished with 101 yards rushing.
No stats reported for Osmond (1-0).
Allen is back in action Friday at home against Mead. Osmond faces Niobrara-Verdigre Friday.
ALLEN (0-1) 14 7 0 6 —27
OMSOND (1-0) 6 6 6 14 —32
