WAYNE, Neb. — The Yankton Fury Fire scored eight runs in the second and pounded seven extra-base hits in the game to claim a 13-5 victory over the Wayne Dirt Devils in softball action on Tuesday.
Kelsey O’Neill tripled and doubled, and Brenna Dann doubled twice for Yankton. Lainie Keller, Kara Klemme and Keyara Mason each doubled. Emma Wiese, Hannah Christopherson and Ashley Tolsma each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out three in the four-inning contest.
Norfolk 5, Fury Fire 1
WAYNE, Neb. — The Norfolk Golden Girls scored five runs in the second inning to claim a 5-1 victory over the Yankton Fury Fire in softball action on Tuesday.
Brenna Dann doubled for Yankton. Emma Wiese, Lainie Keller and Ellie Wiese each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese took the loss, striking out five in four innings of work. Dann struck out two in an inning of relief.
Dakota Valley 4-3, Fury Black 2-6
Yankton Fury Black and Dakota Valley split a softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
In the opener, Ashlyn Stuesse went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI as Dakota Valley won 4-2.
Rachel Voegeli and Raegan Headid each had two hits. Addison Dickson, Silja Gunderson, Sammy Kimbell and Bria Perryman each had a hit in the win.
Chandler Cleveland and Kaylie Heiner each had a hit for Yankton.
Voegeli struck out five in the five-inning contest for the win. Heiner took the loss, striking out two.
Yankton bounced back in the nightcap, scoring five runs in the third inning of a 6-3 victory.
Emma Eichacker had two hits and Camryn Koletzky doubled for Yankton. Heiner and Emma Herrboldt each had a hit in the victory.
Dickson doubled and singled, and Avry Trotter had two hits for Dakota Valley. Gunderson tripled, Headid doubled and Brennan Trotter added a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland picked up the win. Brennan Trotter took the loss.
Fury Gazelles 7-6, BV Blast 2-7
BRANDON — The Yankton Fury Gazelles and Brandon Valley Blast split a youth softball doubleheader on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton’s Daylee Hughes allowed just one hit over four innings in a 7-2 Yankton victory.
Olivia Puck, Isabelle Sheldon, Ellie Drotzmann, Kalli Koletzky, Hannah Chrisman and Sophia S each had a hit for Yankton.
Hughes struck out six batters in the win.
Brandon Valley bounced back to claim the nightcap 7-6.
For Yankton, Reece Garry tripled. Puck, Sheldon and Ava Girard each had a hit.
Girard took the loss, striking out three in her two innings of work. Garry struck out two in an inning of relief.
Vermillion 14-9, Fury Hornets 0-3
The Vermillion Flamez earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Hornets in youth softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Vermillion used a pair of big innings to claim a 14-0 victory.
Madigan Wallen, Abby Hanson and Baylie Graf each had two hits, with Hanson driving in three runs, for Vermillion. MaKenzie Richardson homered, driving in three. Kristen Moser, Mya Halverson, Emily Reiser, Emma Pittman and Reagan Lee each had a hit in the victory.
Mia Donner doubled and Isabel Yellowbank singled for Yankton.
Halverson picked up the win, striking out two. Yellowbank took the loss.
Vermillion completed the sweep with a 9-3 decision.
Halverson went 2-for-3 with a triple for Vermillion. Wallen had tow hits and three RBI. Lee and Graf each had two hits. Moser and Hanson each had a hit in the victory.
Donner doubled and singled, and Andrea Miller doubled for Yankton. Raelee Lamphear added a hit.
Hanson picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest. Madison Girard took the loss, striking out four in four innings of work.
Vermillion hosts Ponca on Thursday.
