ALEXANDRIA — Annalyse Weber scored a game-high 18 points as Hanson handed Class A top-ranked Wagner its first loss of the season, 44-40 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Vanessa Doyle added 12 points for Hanson.
Lydia Yost went 4-of-8 from three-point range, leading Wagner with 12 points. Emma Yost had eight points and 12 rebounds. Eve Zephier also had eight points for the Red Raiders.
Hanson, 12-3 and winners of eight straight, travels to face Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday. Wagner, 13-1, travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
Gayville-Volin 56, Tri.-Del.-Arm. 50, 2 OT
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin needed an extra eight minutes of basketball to outlast Tripp-Delmont-Armour 56-50 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Molly Larson finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Gavyille-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Keeley Larson scored eight points and Maia Achen added eight rebounds in the victory.
Megan Reiner led TDA with 23 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Raevin Castle and Hannah Stremick each scored nine points for the Nighthawks.
Gayville-Volin heads to Bridgewater-Emery on Friday. TDA travels to Marty on Friday.
Gayville-Volin won the JV game 25-20.
TRI-DEL-ARM (5-8) 11 6 9 16 4 4 — 50
GAYVILLE-VOL (6-7) 13 14 8 7 4 10 — 56
Parkston 48, McCook Central-Montrose 45, OT
SAELM — Three Parkston players scored in double figures to lead Parkston to a 48-45 overtime victory over McCook Central-Montrose Tuesday night in Salem.
Allison Ziebart tallied 14 points to pace Parkston (12-2). Faith Oakley added 12 points and Abby Hohn 11.
Ashtyn Wobig picked up 12 points to lead McCook Central-Montrose (4-11). Brianna Even added 11 points.
PARKSTON (12-2) 12 15 8 3 10 —48
MCM (4-11) 16 10 8 4 7 —45
Irene-Wakonda 61, Howard 55, OT
HOWARD — The trio of Katie Knodel, Nora O’Malley and Emma Marshall combined for 50 points as Irene-Wakonda outlasted Howard 61-55 in overtime in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
O’Malley had 17 points and six steals, and Knodel scored 17 points for Irene-Wakonda. Marshall finished with 16 points. Madison Orr scored eight points and Emma Orr had nine rebounds in the victory.
Abby Aslesen finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds for Howard. Rylee Rudebusch posted 11 points. Kate Connor scored nine points, and Trinity Palmquist had eight points and seven assists for the Tigers.
Irene-Wakonda, 9-6 and winners of five straight, host Menno on Saturday. Howard, also 9-6, hosts Mitchell Christian on Thursday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (9-6) 19 12 9 12 9 — 61
HOWARD (9-6) 12 6 17 17 3 — 55
Chester Area 63, Parker 52
CHESTER — Three players score in double figures to lead Chester Area to a 63-52 win over Parker at home Tuesday night.
Emery Larson tallied 14 points and Carly Becker 12 for Chester Area (4-12). Emmerson Eppard added 10 points.
Alexis Even tallied 19 points for Parker (1-15). Anna Reiffenberger contributed nine points.
Parker is at Viborg-Hurley Tuesday.
PARKER (1-15) 12 15 12 13 —52
CHESTER AREA (4-12) 21 13 14 15 —63
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Bloomfield 53, Hartington-Newcastle 43
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield advanced to the Clark bracket final of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament with a 53-43 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer scored 22 points for Bloomfield (10-9), which will host the bracket championship on Friday. Madison Abbenhaus finished with 15 points, 12 steals and five assists. Madie Ziegler added seven points.
No statistics were reported for Hartington-Newcastle, which will return to Bloomfield on Friday for the third place game in the bracket.
HART.-NEW. (4-15) 14 4 9 16 — 43
BLOOMFIELD (10-9) 2 16 20 15 — 53
Other Games
Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 38
ALCESTER — Lillie Eide scored a game-high 23 points to lead Centerville past Alcester-Hudson 50-38 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Thea Gust added 12 points for Centerville (13-1).
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 18 points and nine rebounds. Alexis Gray added 10 points.
Centerville, 13-1, travels to Flandreau Indian on Thursday. Alcester-Hudson travels to Freeman on Thursday.
CENTERVILLE (13-1) 6 15 11 18 — 50
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-10) 8 7 8 15 — 38
Avon 48, Menno 24
AVON — Avon doubled up Menno 48-24 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Courtney Sees finished with 15 points and four assists to lead Avon. Tiffany Pelton posted 12 points. Katie Gretschmann had eight points and four steals. Samantha Brodeen also had eight points. McKenna Kocmich added seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory.
Paityn Huber led Menno with eight points and four steals.
Avon hosts Bon Homme on Thursday. Menno travels to Canton on Thursday.
MENNO (3-10) 6 5 6 7 — 24
AVON (8-7) 16 16 7 9 — 48
Viborg-Hurley 62, Canistota 25
CANISTOTA — Denae Mach scored a game-high 27 points to lead Viborg-Hurley past Canistota 62-25 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Charley Nelson scored 12 points for Viborg-Hurley. Coral Mason filled the stat sheet, finishing with 11 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Estelle Lee had five assists in the victory.
Kayla Papendick led Canistota with 12 points.
Viborg-Hurley travels to Freeman to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Friday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 36-19.
VIBORG-HURLEY 17 19 13 13 — 62
CANISTOTA 4 8 7 6 — 25
Vermillion 54, Beresford 25
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers built a 31-10 halftime lead on the way to a 54-25 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Brooke Jensen finished with 13 points and three steals for Vermillion. Brooklyn Voss scored 11 points. Kasey Hanson and Chandler Cleveland each had eight points in the victory.
Kara Niles scored 15 points for Beresford.
BERESFORD 4 6 7 8 — 25
VERMILLION 16 15 15 8 — 54
