basketball
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 36, Yankton 22
friday’s neb. boys
Ainsworth 61, Ord 40
Alma 57, Kenesaw 56
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian Academy 23
Bertrand 55, Axtell 48
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52
Central City 49, Gibbon 26
Douglas County West 80, Schuyler 31
Dundy County-Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51
Elkhorn 41, Bennington, Kan. 35
Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Sterling 33
Giltner 45, High Plains Community 34
Gordon/Rushville 66, Hemingford 36
Gothenburg 52, Hershey 35
Guardian Angels 34, Wisner-Pilger 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 61
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Crofton 32
Malcolm 52, Auburn 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 75, Wallace 31
Mead 51, Johnson County Central 34
Milford 59, Fillmore Central 53
North Platte St. Patrick’s 60, Sutherland 27
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35
Osceola 47, Exeter/Milligan 30
Overton 53, Loomis 29
Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5
Pawnee City 60, Frankfort, Kan. 44
Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35
Pleasanton 64, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63
Shelton 81, Franklin 39
South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40
South Platte 43, Minatare 30
Summerland 56, CWC 23
Syracuse 57, Falls City 33
Wayne 37, Battle Creek 28
West Holt 63, Creighton 51
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament
Third Place
Yutan 49, Nebraska City Lourdes 28
OPS Invitational
Omaha Central 73, Westview 57
Western Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chadron 79, Arvada, Colo. 41
Semifinal
Scottsbluff 65, Sterling, Colo. 37
Sidney 67, Gering 52
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alma 58, Kenesaw 8
Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills Valley 23
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Hi-Line 36
Arapahoe 49, Dundy County-Stratton 21
Archbishop Bergan 58, Fort Calhoun 11
Axtell 30, Bertrand 20
Bayard 63, Crawford 19
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 10
Bennington 50, Elkhorn 29
Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41
Blue Hill 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 45
Bridgeport 93, Perkins County 27
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Hampton 22
Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 49, Gibbon 25
Chase County 56, McCook 24
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
Cross County 68, Shelby/Rising City 47
Deshler 32, Silver Lake 28
Diller-Odell 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Douglas County West 64, Schuyler 16
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48
Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25
Falls City 29, Syracuse 28
Frankfort, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 12
Garden County 28, Brady 26
Gordon/Rushville 71, Hemingford 17
Gothenburg 65, Hershey 47
Guardian Angels 50, Wisner-Pilger 20
High Plains Community 41, Giltner 29
Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 36
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Clarkson/Leigh 51
Johnson County Central 50, Mead 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wallace 26
Meridian 45, Dorchester 23
Milford 48, Fillmore Central 18
Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 29
Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8
North Central 37, Burwell 24
North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Sutherland 27
Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50
Omaha Roncalli 57, Omaha Concordia 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35
Ord 60, Ainsworth 55
Osceola 41, Exeter/Milligan 34
Overton 53, Loomis 29
Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 36
Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15
Pleasanton 59, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Raymond Central 47, Aquinas 37
Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Maxwell 28
Shelton 79, Franklin 7
South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40
Southern 43, Palmyra 37
Southern Valley 62, Elm Creek 38
St. Mary’s 64, Riverside 12
Sterling 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Stuart 36, Central Valley 34
Summerland 66, CWC 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35, OT
Wilber-Clatonia 31, Heartland 16
Wynot 75, Winside 33
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament
Third Place
Elmwood-Murdock 41, Nebraska City Lourdes 40
Western Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Alliance 47, Arvada, Colo. 9
Semifinal
Sidney 49, Chadron 44
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHEAST S.D. CONF
ALL-CONF. TEAM
PLAYER OF YEAR: Emma Yost, Wagner
FIRST TEAM: Emma Yost, Wagner; Karly VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Adisyn Indahl, Burke; Kailee Frank, Burke; Cadence VanZee, Platte-Geddes; Avery DeVries, Platte-Geddes
SECOND TEAM: Reagan Rus, Mount Vernon-Plankinton; Macy Koupal, Wagner; Avari Bruguier, Wagner; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner; Faith Oakley, Parkston; Jaden Kortan, Bon Homme; Regan Hoffman, Platte-Geddes
THIRD TEAM: Elle Johnson, Burke; Mya Determan, Gregory; Elly Witt, Burke; Cassidy Keiser, Gregory; Madi Knebel, Wagner
DAKOTA XII CONF.
MVP: Logan Miller, Dakota Valley
FIRST TEAM: Addisen Barber, S.F. Christian; Madelynn Henry, Dell Rapids; Ellie Lems, S.F. Christian; Logan Miller, Dakota Valley; Audrey Nelson, Madison; Peyton Poppema, S.F. Christian; Sophie Tuttle, Dakota Valley
SECOND TEAM: Alyssa Chytka, Elk Point-Jefferson; Carlee Laubach, Canton; Macy Plucker, Canton; Sophi Randall, Dell Rapids; Elizabeth Spah, Tea Area; Kate Van Rooyan, Dakota Valley; Jorja Van Den Hul, Dakota Valley
THIRD TEAM: Claire Doty, Vermillion; Sophia Giorgio, Elk Point-Jefferson; Dani Highum, Lennox; Lauryn Kloth, Dell Rapids; Lavin Maddox, S.F. Christian; Landree Meister, Canton; Amanda Vacanti, Madison
HONORABLE MENTION: Jillian Heunink, Tea Area; Carli Kuyper, Lennox; Aubree Miller, West Central; Jocelyn Nilson, West Central; Danica Torrez, Elk Point-Jefferson; Brooklyn Voss, Vermillion; Megan Wenzel, Tri-Valley; Maddie Wenzel, Tri-Valley
YANKTON PARKS & REC
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
11/21 RESULTS: The Volley Brawlers def. Don’t Bump to Strangers 21-10, 21-8, 21-10; The Walnut def. The Empire Spikes Back 21-14, 21-15, 21-11; Vertically Challenged def. Cuka’s Notorious DIG 21-5; 21-19, 14-21; Here 4 The Beer def. Pinkelman Construction 21-18, 21-14, 21-15; Dig This def. Astec Aces 7-21, 21-13, 24-22; Block Party def. Bumpin Uglies 21-15, 21-8, 21-17; Meridian CFS def. The Lemonade Stand 21-16, 22-24, 22-20
STANDINGS: The Volley Brawlers 3-0, Here 4 The Beer 3-0, Block Party 3-0, Cuka’s Notorious DIG 2-1, The Walnut 2-1, Vertically Challenged 2-1, Meridian CFS 2-1, The Empire Spikes Back 1-2, Pinkelman Construction 1-2, Astec Aces 1-2, Dig This 1-2, Don’t Bump to Strangers 0-3, The Lemonade Stand 0-3, Bumpin Uglies 0-3
FOOTBALL
NEB. ALL-DISTRICT D2-3
OFFENSE: Jaxon Claussen, Wausa; James Collins, Wynot; Bryson Eledge, Randolph; Dylan Heine, Wynot; Mason Mackeprang, Bloomfield; Matt Rumsey, Wausa; Alex Vinson, Osmond; Gage Walton, Creighton; Carson Wieseler, Wynot; Wiley Ziegler, Bloomfield
DEFENSE: Cashe Carlson, Wausa; Logan Doerr, Bloomfield; Zach Foxhoven; Kale Fulton, Creighton; Casey Jeannoutot, Bloomfield; Matthew Johnson, Creighton; Ian Kuchar, Bloomfield; Chase Schroeder, Wynot; Josh Wattier, Wausa; Colin Wieseler, Wynot
SPECIAL TEAMS: Bradee Gubbels, Osmond
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: JR’s Oasis 911
HIGH TEAM SERIES: JR’s Oasis 2594
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Brent Jones 257, Ryan Weverstad 249, Tony Osborn 245, Jay Weaver 239, Mike Kruse 239
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Brent Jones 695, Mike Kruse 692, Casey Weverstad 667, Brad Jones 649, Todd Kautz 644
STANDINGS: Kruse’s Pro Shop 55, Manitou 54.5, Coca-Cola 51, Stockwell Engineers 45, Pin Bruisers 44, JR’s Oasis 42.5, Plath Chiropractic 42, Horn Law Office 31.5, JR Sports Cards 20.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.