Yankton scored a 133.25 to finish second in a season-opening gymnastics triangular on Tuesday in Yankton. The event was held at the River City Gymnastics facility, located in the Yankton Mall.
Defending state champion Mitchell won the event with a score of 145.6. Parkston-Ethan-Hanson finished at 101.9.
Mitchell had the top three all-arounders, all over 36 points on the night: Bentley Bates (36.95), Olivia Prunty (36.75) and Kyra Gropper (36.1). Yankton seniors Alison Johnson (35.05) and Callie Boomsma (34.15) finished fourth and fifth.
Johnson won the vault, scoring a 9.35. Bates scored the top marks on uneven parallel bars (9.35) and floor exercise (9.5), while Prunty won on balance beam (9.3) for the Kernels.
Johnson also led the Gazelles on floor, tying for fifth with a 9.1. Boomsma led Yankton with a tie for second on beam (8.9) and a fifth place finish on bars (8.5).
Yankton heads to Sioux Falls for the Lolly Forseth Invitational on Saturday.
In JV action, Mitchell beat out Yankton 131.75 to 102.85. Mitchell’s Lara Widstrom earned all-around honors with a 32.35.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 145.6, Yankton 133.25, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson 101.9
ALL-AROUND: 1, Bentley Bates M 36.95; 2, Olivia Prunty M 36.75; 3, Kyra Gropper M 36.1; 4, Alison Johnson Y 35.05; 5, Callie Boomsma Y 34.15; 6, London Sudbeck PEH 31.65; 7, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 31.4; 8, Allie Byrkeland Y 30.25; 9, Burkley Olson Y 29.95; 10, Aubrie Biteler PEH 26.0; 11, Maelie Culbert PEH 24.85
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates M 9.35; 2, Kyra Gropper M 9.1; 3, Emily Moody M, Olivia Prunty M 8.7; 5, Callie Boomsma 8.5; 6, Chelsey Mohr M 8.45; 7, Tabitha Sadler M 8.4; 8, Alison Johnson Y 8.3; 9, Harley Goldammer M 8.15; 10, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.3; 11, London Sudbeck PEH, Marissa Byrkeland Y 6.6; 13, Allie Byrkeland Y 6.45; 14, Burkley Olson Y 6.4; 15, Lily Bahmuller PEH 4.9; 16, Aubrie Biteler PEH 4.85; 17, Maelie Culbert PEH 3.75; 18, Ali Moke PEH 3.7
BEAM: 1, Olivia Prunty M 9.3; 2, Bentley Bates M, Callie Boomsma Y 8.9; 4, Kyra Gropper M 8.65; 5, Maddison Lord M 8.6; 6, London Sudbeck PEH 8.35; 7, Alison Johnson Y 8.3; 8, Ava Koller Y 8.15; 9, Sidney Malde M 8.1; 10, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 7.7; 11, Burkley Olson Y 7.45; 12, Avery Reifenrath Y 7.2; 13, Chelsey Mohr M 7.1; 14, Allie Byrkeland Y, Harley Goldammer M 6.9; 16, Maelie Culbert PEH 6.8; 17, Aubrie Biteler PEH 4.95
FLOOR: 1, Bentley Bates M 9.5; 2, Olivia Prunty M, Sidney Malde M 9.45; 4, Kyra Gropper M 9.4; t5, Alison Johnson Y, Tabitha Sadler M 9.1; 7, Ava Koller Y 9.0; 8, Aubrey Gelderman M 8.65; t9, Allie Byrkeland Y, Callie Boomsma Y 8.35; 11, Mackenzie Steinbrecher Y 8.2; 12, London Sudbeck PEH 8.1; t13, Burkley Olson Y, Harley Goldammer M 8.0; 15, Aubrie Biteler PEH 7.85; t16, Carlie Hobbick PEH, Maelie Culbert PEH 6.75
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson Y 9.35; 2, Olivia Prunty M 9.3; 3, Bentley Bates M 9.2 ;t4, Chelsey Mohr M, Tessa Allen M 9.0; t6, Kyra Gropper M, Tabitha Sadler M 8.95; 8, London Sudbeck PEH 8.6; t10, Ava Koller Y, Callie Boomsma Y 8.4; 12, Aubrie Biteler PEH 8.35; t13, Briley Steffenson Y, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.2; 15, Burkley Olson Y 8.1; 16, Lily Bahmuller PEH 7.75; 17, Maelie Culbert PEH 7.55; 18, Carlie Hobbick PEH 7.15; 19, Ali Moke PEH 7.1
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 131.75, Yankton 102.85
ALL-AROUND: 1, Lara Widstrom M 32.35; 2, Lainie Forst M 32.3; 3, Emerson Smith M 31.75; 4, Kennedy Vilhauer M 29.6; 5, Gloria Jimenez Y 27.15; OTHER YHS: 6, Kaelyn Hoilien 26.0; 7, Aliya Fluke 22.85
BARS: 1, Lara Widstrom M 8.0; 2, Sidney Malde M 7.95; 3, Emerson Smith M 7.85; 4, Lainee Forst M 7.3; 5, Gloria Jimenez Y 6.85; OTHER YHS: 8, Kaelyn Hoilien 4.8; 9, Briley Steffenson 4.3; 10, Aliya Fluke 3.0
BEAM: 1, Aubrey Gelderman M 8.7; 2, Emily Moody M 8.55; 3, Lainee Forst M 8.4; 4, Lara Widstrom M 7.9; 5, Emerson Smith M 7.3; YHS: t8, Gloria Jimenez, Marissa Byrkleand 6.15; 10, Briley Steffenson 6.0; 11, Aliya Fluke 5.9; 12, Kaelyn Hoilien 5.65; 13, Halle Brandt 5.4; 14, Aja Eilers 3.6
FLOOR: 1, Maddison Lord M 8.55; 2, Abby Helleloid M 8.5; 3, Emerson Smith M 8.35; t4, Lainee Forst M, Lara Widstrom M 8.15; YHS: t6, Marissa Byrkeland 7.65; 8, Kaelyn Hoilien 7.5; 9, Halle Brandt 7.0; 10, Aliya Fluke 6.4; 11, Gloria Jimenez 6.35; 12, Briley Steffenson 6.15
VAULT: t1, Lainee Forst M, Maddison Lord M 8.45; 3, McKenna Auch M 8.35; 4, Lara Widstrom M 8.3; 5, Emerson Smith M 8.25; YHS: 7, Kaelyn Hoilien 8.05; 9, Gloria Jimenez 7.8; t10, Halle Brandt, Marissa Byrkeland 7.65; 12, Aliya Fluke 7.55
