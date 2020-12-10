MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles posted a season-best score by over four points, finishing with a 135.25 to place second in a gymnastics quadrangular on Thursday in Mitchell.
Host Mitchell scored 145.85 for top honors. O’Gorman (130.3) and Pierre (126.1) rounded out the field.
Emily Moody (35.95) and Chelsey Mohr (35.75) of Mitchell finished 1-2 in the all-around, with Yankton’s Alison Johnson (35.3) placing third.
Moody also won the vault (9.1) as the Kernels swept all four events. Kyra Gropper and Bentley Bates tied for top mark on the uneven parallel bars (9.1). Joslin Sommerville won on floor exercise with a 9.5. Masy Mock won on balance beam with a 9.35.
For Yankton, Johnson tied for second on beam with a 9.3 and led the Gazelles on vault (8.8) and floor (8.85). Callie Boomsma was the top Gazelle on bars with an 8.6.
Yankton will return to Mitchell on Dec. 19 for the Mitchell Invitational.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 145.85, Yankton 135.25, O’Gorman 130.3, Pierre 126.1
ALL-AROUND: 1, Emily Moody M 35.95; 2, Chelsey Mohr M 35.75; 3, Alison Johnson Y 35.3; 4, Bentley Bates M 35.05; 5, Jadyn Robbins OG 34.85; OTHER YHS: 6, Callie Boomsma 34.1; 8, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.4; 9, Ava Koller 31.95; 13, Hailee Gilbery 31.55; t16, Allie Byrkeland 28.8; 19, Rachel Clark 28.0
BARS: t1, Kyra Gropper M, Bentley Bates M 9.1; t3, Chelsey Mohr M, Kyanna Gropper M 8.75; 5, Emily Moody M 8.65; YHS: 6, Callie Boomsma 8.6; t8, Alison Johnson 8.35; 11, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.0; 12, Ava Koller 7.7; t16, Allie Byrkeland 7.0; 21, Hailee Gilbery 6.4; 23, Rachel Clark 5.7
BEAM: 1, Masy Mock M 9.35; t2, Chelsey Mohr M, Alison Johnson Y 9.3; 4, Sidney Malde M 9.2; 5, Emily Moody M 9.1; OTHER YHS: 8, Hailee Gilbery 8.8; 9, Callie Boomsma 8.7; 13, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.0; 18, Ava Koller 7.45; 23, Allie Byrkeland 6.55; 25, Rachel Clark 6.35
FLOOR: 1, Joslin Sommerville M 9.5; 2, Sidney Malde M 9.4; 3, Jadyn Robbins OG 9.2; 4, Kyra Gropper M 9.05; 5, Emily Moody M 5.0; YHS: t7, Alison Johnson 8.85; 14, Ava Koller 8.35; t15, Callie Boomsma 8.25; 17, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.05; 18, Rachel Clark 7.95; t19, Hailee Gilbery 7.85; 25, Allie Byrkeland 6.95
VAULT: 1, Emily Moody M 9.2; 2, Bentley Bates M 9.1; 3, Joslin Sommerville M 9.0; t4, Kyanna Gropper M, Grace Miller OG 8.95; YHS: 9, Alison Johnson 8.8; t13, Callie Boomsma 8.55; 15, Hailee Gilbery 8.5; 16, Ava Koller 8.45; 18, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.35; 19, Allie Byrkeland 8.3; t22, Rachel Clark 8.0
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 123.1, Pierre 108.3, O’Gorman 94.7, Yankton 85.15
ALL-AROUND: 1, Emerson Smith M 32.6; 2, Gloria Jimenez Y 27.15; 3, Rebecca Spitzer P 26.9; 4, Gwen Richter P 26.35; 5, Kaitlyn Dougherty OG 25.25; OTHER YHS: Kaelynn Hoilien 24.7; 9, Aliya Fluke 17.3
BARS: 1, Olivia Prunty M 8.75; 2, Sidney Malde M 8.25; t3, Emerson Smith M, Abby Helleloid M 7.85; 5, Harley Goldammer M 6.35; YHS: 8, Gloria Jimenez 5.75; 15, Kaelynn Hoilien 4.35; 18, Aliya Fluke 1.0
FLOOR: 1, Kyanna Gropper 9.2; 2, Lainee Forst M 8.8; 3, Emerson Smith M 8.6; 4, Lara Widstrom M 8.45; 5, Maddi Lord M 8.35; YHS: 9, Gloria Jimenez 7.35; t11, Kaelynn Hoilien 7.1; 14, Ivie Galvan 6.6; 15, Gabby Payer 6.4; 18, Aliya Fluke Y 5.7
VAULT: 1, Sidney Malde M 8.7; 2, Harley Goldammer M 8.3; 3, Lainee Forst M 8.25; 4, Emerson Smith M 8.15; t5, Madeline Pudwill M, Kaelynn Hoilien Y 8.05; OTHER YHS: t8, Gloria Jimenez 7.8; 17, Ivie Galvan 6.7; 18, Gabby Payer 6.5; 19, Aliya Fluke 6.4
BEAM: 1, Kyanna Gropper M 9.1; 2, Olivia Prunty M 8.5; 3, Lara Widstrom M 8.4; 4, Emerson Smith M 8.0; 5, Tabitha Sadler M 7.95; YHS: Gloria Jimenez 6.25; 16, Kaelynn Hoilien 5.2; 17, Aliya Fluke M 4.2; 19, Aja Eilers, Keana Dimmer 3.55
