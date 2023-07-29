CROFTON, Neb. —After not making state last year, Crofton was able to bounce back this year and win the South Dakota Amateur Baseball District 6B Championship title on their home field by taking down Tabor 8-4 Saturday night.

Ben Hegge, the manager for Crofton, thanked his fans for being there and helping with the turnaround between seasons.

