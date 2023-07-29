CROFTON, Neb. —After not making state last year, Crofton was able to bounce back this year and win the South Dakota Amateur Baseball District 6B Championship title on their home field by taking down Tabor 8-4 Saturday night.
Ben Hegge, the manager for Crofton, thanked his fans for being there and helping with the turnaround between seasons.
“Our fans are travel and follow us, no matter how we are playing. They always show up and the community really helps support our team and it translates on the field,” Hegge said. “We are really appreciative of all the support they continue to give.”
The bats were moving for both teams to start off this district championship game. Crofton put up two runs due to a combination of errors made by Tabor throws.
“We have been hot the last few games to start and everyone is hitting the ball well right now, which doesn’t really allow for the opposing team to get settled,” James Kaiser said.
Tabor did respond in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs to take their first lead of the night. Tabor’s last run of the first inning, with Chris Sutera scoring on Beau Rothschadl’s double to right field.
“We were able to string together some timely hits in the first and get guys on base, which is what we want to see heading into state,” Sutera, manager of Tabor, said.
Crofton put up runs in the second, third, fifth, and sixth inning to get a total of eight runs on the night. Tabor held them to zeros in the fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth inning of the game.
Crofton’s defense was able to keep Tabor from scoring any runs until the bottom of the ninth. This run came from a combination of a single and an error, bringing the final score of 8-4.
“We are just clicking right now on all facets during this tournament between hitting, pitching, and defense,” Hegge said. “Heading into state we will be focusing on one game at a time. We plan on just playing our game and hopefully keeping up this type of plan at state.”
Capp Bengston helped put the defense is position to get the outs throughout the game, throwing the first eight innings of the game.
“Cap threw the ball really well tonight, he went eight innings and didn’t give up any earned runs,” Hegge said. “Tonight was his night, and he is just a great player.”
James Kaiser was awarded the tournament MVP after the game. Kaiser was grateful to get the award but was quick to credit his teammates to this accomplishment.
“There are a lot of guys on our team that are getting hot at the right time and anyone could’ve gotten it, but I am happy to get it” Kaiser said.
Both teams will advance to the 2023 state tournament. Crofton’s record moves to 7-8, while Tabor’s record is now 8-6. The teams will not know who they are facing until Sunday afternoon, with the picks happening at 2:00 PM.
“We are looking forward to play at state and finding out who we are playing,” Sutera said. “We plan on practicing and fixing some minor kinks so we can compete and try to make a deep run in the tournament.”
Pick Up Players Announced
Crofton, the 6B District Champion, picked up Jackson Sudbeck from Wynot and Freeman players Owen Feser and Jackson Fiegen.
The runner-up, Tabor, drafted Jalen Wieseler from Wynot, and Freeman players Bailey Sage and Trey Christensen.
Lesterville picked up Lee Heimes of Wynot.
Menno picked up Peyton Wieseler and Dain Whitmire from Wynot, as well as Jake Weier of Freeman.
