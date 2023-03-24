SIOUX FALLS — Thirteen South Dakota track and field athletes, nine women and four men, have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League Indoor Track and Field teams announced Wednesday by the league office.
Representing the Coyote women are fourth-year junior Carly Haring, fourth-year junior Gen Hirata, third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele, fourth-year junior Madison Jochum, third-year sophomore Erin Kinney, fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp, third-year sophomore Cassidy Mooneyhan, sophomore Marleen Mülla and third-year sophomore Jacy Pulse. Representing the Coyote men are sophomore Spencer Buley, fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot, fourth-year junior Dylan Kautz and fourth-year junior Hugo Morvan.
