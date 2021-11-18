The Yankton Baseball Association is currently taking registrations for the 2022 high school and summer seasons. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 22.
High school baseball is open to players grades sophomore through senior. Summer baseball is open to ages 13 through 18. There is a cost to participate, with discounts for those playing both high school and summer baseball, and for families with multiple players.
If your son or family is still trying to decide on playing in 2022 contact Coach Drew Lawrence at Drew.Lawrence@k12.sd.us prior to the deadline.
A non-refundable deposit is due at the time of registration. Payment plans are available. All fees must be paid before a player is allowed to participate in games.
A late fee may be assessed to registration fees not received or communication with Coach Lawrence by the date due. Any registrations received after the grace period needs to be approved by a majority of the board.
Any player that needs financial assistance are encouraged to contact yanktonbaseballassociation@gmail.com about the United Way Scholarship Program.
More information is available online at www.yanktonbaseball.com.
