Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl scored with 4:24 to play in regulation to lift Mount Marty to a 2-1 victory over Bethany (Kansas) in women’s soccer action on Friday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
The match was scoreless for over 60 minutes, until Alessandra Lopez scored at the 60.07 to give the Lancers a 1-0 advantage.
Bethany tied the match at the 81:06 mark, when Jysell Sampredo converted a pass from Jacqueline Escalera to tie the match. Bumbaca-Kuehl gave the Lancers the lead for good five and a half minutes later, with Lopez and Shyanna Reich each credited with an assist on the play.
Caitlin Guerra made four saves in goal for Mount Marty. Mackenzie Nutter stopped five shots for Bethany, which was outshot 9-to-7 in the match.
Mount Marty, 1-1, hosts Bethel (Kansas) on Sunday. Start time is 1:30 p.m.
