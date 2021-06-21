The YGSA Invite was held over the weekend in Yankton. Here is a collection of area team results from the weekend.
Midwest United 8, Fury Fire 4
The Midwest United offense was too much for the Fury Fire, as Midwest United took an 8-4 win over Fury Fire Sunday morning.
Emma Heine and Jadyn Hubbard tallied two hits and one RBI for Fury Fire. One of Heine’s hits was a home run. Kelsey O’Neill added a home run and two RBI. Emma Wiese, Kara Hlemme, Keyara mason and Brenna Steele picked up one hit apiece.
Wiese pitched four innings, striking out five in the loss for Fury Fire.
Midwest United 5, Fury Red 0
Fury Red’s bats were held in check in a 5-0 loss to Midwest United Sunday afternoon in the U16/18 Gold Bracket Championship.
Annika Gordon, Elle Feser and Tori Vellek recorded one hit each for Fury Red.
Bailey Sample pitched five innings for Fury Red, striking out two.
Fury Red 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
Tori Vellek went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI to lead Fury Red to an 8-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson Sunday morning.
Elle Feser contributed two hits and two RBI for Fury Red. Annika Gordon picked up a pair of base hits and one run driven in. Brooklyn Townsend added one hit and a RBI and Hannah Sailer one RBI.
Bailey Sample pitched five innings, striking out 12 batters in the win.
Fury Red 14, Mitchell Adrenaline 8
Izzy Wintz went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead Fury Red to a 14-8 win over the Mitchell Adrenaline Sunday morning.
Annika Gordon and Hannah Sailer added a pair of hits and two RBI for Fury Red. Gracie Brockberg pitched in three RBI.
Ellie Kisor recorded three hits for Mitchell. Madelynn Henglefeit and Sarah Sebert added two hits each.
Bailey Sample pitched five innings in the win. Keirstyn Kroll took the loss.
Fury Black 16, Scotland 1
Chandler Cleveland went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored to lead Fury Black past Scotland 16-1 Sunday in the U16/18 Silver bracket championship game.
Emma Herrboldt added two hits and three RBI for Fury Black. Camryn Koletzky picked up a pair of hits and drove one runner in. Emma Eichacker and Megan Tramp drove in three runs on one hit each.
Cleveland pitched three innings in the win.
Fury Black 9, Rogue 4
Olivia Binde recorded two hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Fury Black to a 9-4 victory over Rogue Sunday afternoon.
Emma Eichaker and Jenaya Cleveland added one hit and one RBI each. MacKenzie Richardson and Mikayla Humpal added one hit apiece.
Chandler Cleveland pitched four innings, striking out five in the win.
Fury Black 11, Diamonds Elite 0
The Fury Black offense exploded for 11 runs in an 11-0 victory over Diamonds Elite Sunday morning.
Camryn Koletzky led the way with two hits and three RBI for Fury Black. Olivia Binde added two hits and one RBI. Emma Eichacker added one hit and two RBI. Chandler Cleveland added one hit and one RBI and Megan Tramp one RBI.
Alexis LaDeaux and Tabbatha Lindsay picked up hits for Diamonds Elite.
Cleveland and Binde combined to throw 48 total pitches in a shutout game from the circle. Cleveland struck out five over two innings and Binde two over two innings.
Scotland 8, Parkston 7
Scotland picked up a walk-off eighth inning win over Parkston Sunday morning.
CC Neugebauer recorded two hits and two RBI for Parkston. Emilea Cimpl, Erica Thompson and Jo Boettcher added two hits each. Sadie Lindeman drove in two runs off one hit and Reagan Klooz added a hit and RBI.
Klooz pitched the complete game for Parkston, striking out 10 batters.
Cyclones 7, Fury Hornets 4
Four runs wasn’t enough as the Fury Hornets fell to the Cyclones 7-4 Sunday morning in the U14 Gold Bracket first round.
Taylor Hamburg tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Fury Hornets. Madison Girard and Quincy Gaskins added two hits. Tori Hansen, Isabel Yellowbank and Aubrie Lloyd added one hit each. Mia Donner drove one in.
Girard and Hansen pitched two innings each. Girard took the loss.
TSC Thunder 8, Fury Gazelles 3
A pair of big innings for TSC Thunder led to an 8-3 win over the Fury Gazelles Sunday morning.
Reese Garry recorded two hits for the Fury Gazelles. Ava Girard and Mary Rounds recorded one hit and one RBI each. Olivia Puck and Ellie Drotzman picked up one hit each. Isabelle Sheldon drove one run in.
Daylee Hughes pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs.
Metro Select 10, Fury Lancers 8
A five-run fifth inning wasn’t enough for the Fury Lancers in a 10-8 loss to Metro Select Sunday afternoon.
Jazlin Romero, Tyan Beste and Brenna Elwood recorded one hit and one RBI each. Izzy Gurney added one hit and Aubrey Stotz one RBI.
Claire Taggart pitched four innings for the Fury Lancers.
Fury Lancers 7, Futures Tompkins 6
Izzy Gurney hit a walk-off single to score Brenna Elwood, giving the Fury Lancers a 7-6 win over Futures Tompkins Sunday morning.
Gurney tallied two hits and one RBI for the Fury Lancers. Elwood, Tyan Beste and Claire Taggart added one hit and one RBI each. Jordyn Kudera added a base hit.
Taggart pitched five innings for the Fury Lancers, striking out three batters.
Saturday
Fury Fire 12, Diamonds Elite 2
The Fury Fire tallied eight runs in the first inning to run away with a 12-2 win over Diamonds Elite Saturday night.
Emma Wiese recorded three hits and a RBI for Fury Fire. Keyara Mason added one hit and three RBI. Hannah Christopherson tallied two hits and one RBI. Emma Heine, Brenna Steele, Jadyn Hubbard and Ellie Wiese tallied one hit and one RBI each.
Wiese struck out ten batters over four innings in the win for the Fury Fire.
Fury Fire 9, Rogue 5
Kelsey O’Niell and Ellie Wiese recorded two hits and two RBI each to lead the Fury Fire to a 9-5 win over Rogue Saturday morning.
Emma Wiese, Kara Klemme and Larkyn Mason added two hits and one RBI each for the Fury Fire. Hannah Christopherson, Emma Heine and Jadyn Hubbard added one hit each.
In the circle, Ellie Wiese struck out five batters over four innings.
Fusion Heat 9, Fury Black 0
Fusion Heat broke the game open with a six run fifth inning to defeat Fury Black 9-0 Saturday afternoon.
Addison Binde tallied two hits and four RBI for Fusion Heat. Sydne Johnson, Isabel Sayler, Jacey Miller and Maddie Luvaas recorded two hits each.
Emma Eichacker, Chandler Cleveland and Mikayla Humpal tallied one hit apiece for Fury Black.
Lexi Madson struck out eight batters over five innings for Fusion Heat. Chandler Cleveland pitched four innings and Olivia Binde one for Fury Black.
Adrenaline 4, Fury Black 0
A two-hit game for Chandler Cleveland wasn’t enough for Fury Black in a 4-0 loss to Adrenaline Saturday afternoon.
Emma Herrboldt added one hit to Cleveland’s two for Fury Black.
Olivia Binde pitched 4 2/3 innings for Fury Black.
Fury Red 9, Rage 4
A six-run fifth inning was the difference for Fury Red in a 9-4 victory over Rage Saturday afternoon.
Tori Vellek picked up two hits and three RBI to lead Fury Red. Annika Gordon tallied two hits and two RBI. Brooklyn Townsend added three hits and one RBI. Elle Feser, Hannah Sailer and Camryn Zoeller tallied one hit each.
Bailey Sample took the win, striking out nine over 4 2/3 innings.
Fury Red 13, Parkston 2
Brooklyn Townsend tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Fury Red to a 13-2 victory over Parkston Saturday morning.
Annika Gordon and Elle Feser added three hits each, with Gordon driving in two runs and Feser one. Bailey Sample added three RBI. Tori Vellek and Izzy Wintz picked up two hits each.
Jo Boettcher tallied two hits for Parkston. Bella Shreeve, Lindsey Roth, Baylee Schoenfelder and Reagan Klooz recorded one hit each.
Sample pitched five innings, striking out eight batters. Klooz took the loss for Parkston.
Midwest United 10, Parkston 0
Parkston mustered up three hits in a 10-0 loss to Midwest United Saturday afternoon.
Bella Shreeve, Lindsey Roth and Kiauna Hargens tallied one hit each for Parkston.
Hargens pitched three innings for Parkston in the loss.
Cyclones 12, Parkston 9
A six-run fourth inning wasn’t enough for Parkston in a 12-9 loss to the Cyclones Saturday morning.
Kiauna Hargens tallied two hits and two RBI for Parkston. Lindsey Roth added two hits and one RBI, while Erica Thompson added one hit and two RBI.
Reagan Klooz pitched three innings for Parkston in the loss.
Fury Hornets 11, SC Warriors 2
Three players recorded multiple hits for the Fury Hornets in an 11-2 victory over the SC Warriors Saturday morning.
Madison Girard, Quincy Gaskins and Chase Drotzmann tallied two hits and one RBI each for the Fury Hornets. Mia Donner and Elizabeth Harty tallied one hit and two RBI each. Taylor Hamburg, McKenna Eide and Andrea Miller added one hit apiece.
Isabel Yellowbank tallied four innings pitched for the Fury Hornets in the win.
Fury Hornets 12, Osmund Tigers 0
A two RBI day and a no-hitter in the circle for Tori Hansen led the Fury Hornets to a 12-0 victory over the Osmund Tigers Saturday morning.
Hansen and Quincy Gaskins picked up the lone two hits for the Fury Hornets. Gaskins, Hailey Schulte, Isabel Yellowbank, Aubrie Lloyd, McKenna Eide and Andrea Miller each recorded one RBI.
Hansen pitched a perfect game in the circle for the Fury Hornets, striking out six without allowing a baserunner.
SD Impact 17, Fury Gazelles 0
The Fury Gazelles picked up one hit in a 17-0 loss to the SD Impact Saturday morning.
Daylee Hughes picked up the lone hit for the Fury Gazelles.
Hughes got the start in the circle for the Fury Gazelles. Olivia Puck pitched 1 2/3 innings and Ava Girard one inning of relief.
Brandon Valley Thunder 14, Fury Gazelles 5
A two hit day for Isabelle Sheldon wasn’t enough for the Fury Gazelles in a 14-5 loss to the Brandon Valley Thunder Saturday morning.
Olivia Puck, Ellie Drotzman and Emma Gobel added one hit each.
Ava Girard pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Fury Gazelles. Daylee Hughes pitched the final 2 2/3 innings.
Fury Lancers 16, Tornados 5
Jazlin Romero went 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Fury Lancers to a 16-5 victory over the Tornadoes Saturday evening.
Jordyn Kudera added three hits and one run driven in. Tyan Beste and Aubrey Stotz added two hits each. Brenna Elwood drove in two runs on one hit.
Claire Taggart struck out six over four innings for the Fury Lancers in the win.
Fury Lancers 13, SC Futures 6
Kenley Vandertuig recorded two hits and two RBI to lead the Fury Lancers to a 13-6 win over the SC Futures Saturday morning.
Jordyn Kudera, Tyan Beste, Izzy Gurney and Brenna Elwood tallied hits for the Fury Lancers. Jaila Romero added an RBI.
Jazlin Romero struck out six over three innings for the Fury Lancers.
Fury Lancers 15, Dakota Valley 3
Two hits and two RBI for Jazlin Romero led the Fury Lancers to a 15-3 victory over Dakota Valley Saturday morning.
Claire Taggart added two hits for the Fury Lancers. Kenley Vandertuig, Olivia Rye and Jaila Romero added one hit each.
Taggart struck out five over two innings. Jordyn Kudera struck out three over 1 1/3 innings.
