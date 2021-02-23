VERMILLION — Follow-up COVID-19 testing of the University of South Dakota men’s basketball staff has produced a result that will allow for the program to return to competition. Barring any further positive test results, the Coyotes will host North Dakota State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
They are the final regular season games of the season for both teams, and both are in the running for the Summit League regular season championship. South Dakota enters with a 10-3 Summit record, percentage points higher than North Dakota State at 10-4. South Dakota State, which hosts Kansas City Friday and Saturday, is also in the running with a 7-3 mark.
