SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Post 15 15-under team earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Monday in Sioux Falls.
The games marked the regular season finale for Yankton.
In the opener, Sioux Falls jumped out to a 6-1 lead on the way to a 10-2 victory.
Jack Osterloo had two hits and three runs scored, and Jacob Muchow had a double and two RBI for Sioux Falls. Carter Akkerman had a hit and two RBI. Brock Ades, Carson Gohl and Dietrich Haan each had a hit. Donald Arens drove in two runs in the victory.
Landon Potts had two hits and Hunter Teichroew doubled for Yankton. Frankie In’t Veld and Keenan Wagner each had a hit.
Ades picked up the win, with Arens pitching the final three innings for the long-relief save. Payton Peterson took the loss.
In the nightcap, Muchow doubled and singled to lead Sioux Falls to a 5-2 victory.
Hunter Den Boer, Gohl, Chase Dubois, Kaden Kirchner and Haan each had a hit in the win.
Three Sioux Falls pitchers combined to no-hit Yankton, with Den Boer striking out three and allowing an unearned run in three innings of work. Tucker Gilmore took the loss, with Sean Turner striking out five in three innings of relief.
The Black Sox, 12-24, head to Rapid City for the State A 16-Under Tournament. Play begins on Thursday, but Yankton’s pool begins on Friday.
Sunday
S.F. East 15-2, Yankton Lakers 8-1
Sioux Falls East 14-under picked up a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Lakers Sunday afternoon at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sioux Falls East took game one 15-8 and game two 2-1.
Paul Hoekman went 4-for-5 with five RBI to lead East in game one. Burken Jacobs added three hits. Brayden Olson, Connor Gray and Tayden Fesler tallied two hits each. Fesler drove in two runs as well.
Cohen Zahrbock and Evan Serck tallied two hits each for the Lakers. Mark Kathol drove in three runs on one hit. Owen Wishon added one hit and one RBI.
Brogan Moffitt earned the win in relief of Dylan Barck for Sioux Falls East. Zahrbock struck out five batters over five innings for the Lakers. Trey Sager and Kathol pitched one inning of relief each.
In game two, Ethan Olson and Fesler tallied one hit and one RBI each to lead Sioux Falls East to the win.
Serck tallied two hits and scored the lone run for the Lakers. Matthew Sheldon, Mac Grotenhuis and Sager added one hit each.
Tyler Blackmun struck out seven over seven innings in the win for East. Kathol pitched the complete game loss for Yankton.
Yankton Greysox 11-6, Brandon Valley 0-4
The Yankton Greysox picked up a pair of wins over Brandon Valley Sunday afternoon at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Greysox took game one 11-0 and game two 6-4.
In game one, Nathan Barnes and Eli Anderson tallied one hit and two RBI each for the Greysox. Ethan Carlson and Brett Taggart picked up one hit each.
Taggart pitched four innings to pick up the win.
In game two, Jolten Reiminitz and Aidan Mulder recorded one hit and one RBI each for the Greysox. Noah Hansen and Liam Villanueva added one hit each.
Villanueva pitched three innings, striking out five for Yankton. Cale Haselhorst struck out three over three innings of relief.
Saturday
Renner 5-6, Yankton Black Sox 4-4
RENNER — Renner 16U picked up a pair of wins over the Yankton Black Sox Saturday afternoon in Renner.
Renner won game one 5-4 and game two 6-4.
Noah Donohoe tallied two hits and one RBI for Renner in the opener. Zach Bunham and Jake Wheeler tallied one hit and one RBI each. Charlie Hueners added one hit.
Hunter Teichroew tallied three hits and two RBI for Yankton. Tucker Gilmore added two hits and two RBI. Austin Gobel and Keenan Wagner added base hits.
Peyton Tschetter earned the win for Renner. Teichroew took the loss for Yankton, working four innings. Sean Turner took two innings of relief.
In game two, Jack Henry, Sullivan Schlimgen and Treyse Eastman tallied one hit and one RBI each for Renner. Charlie Hueners, Zach Dunham and Henry Theobald added one hit each.
Payton Peterson tallied two hits and one RBI for the Black Sox. Cayden Wavrunek drove in two runs. Frankie Intveld, Landon Potts and Alex Kleinsasser picked up one hit each.
Sam Marsh earned the win for Renner. Potts pitched the complete game loss for Yankton.
Yankton Reds 7-7, Watertown 6-8
The Yankton Reds split a doubleheader with Watertown Saturday afternoon at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Easton Feser drove in two runs to lead the Reds in the opener. Gavin Johnson added one hit and one RBI. Beck Ryken, Sam Gokie and Kaden Hunhoff picked up one hit each.
Logan Lerass, Ashton Raleine and Cain Everson tallied two hits each for Watertown. Cole Hansen, Carter Buisker, Kayde Rhode, Jett Vanglider and Luka Lessin tallied one hit each.
Boston Frick pitched four innings, and Ryken earned the win with two innings of relief. Hansen pitched four innings and Everson one for Watertown.
In game two, Marcus Pitkin tallied two hits and three RBI for Watertown. Lerass and Rhode added two hits each. Hansen added one hit.
Feser tallied two hits for Yankton. Hunhoff picked up one hit and two RBI. Ryken and Jace Sedlacek added one hit and one RBI each. Tate Beste and Gokie contributed one hit each.
Pitkin pitched 4 2/3 innings with Rhode getting the win in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Ryken took the loss for the Reds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.