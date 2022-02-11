A strong first quarter for the Yankton Gazelles wasn’t going to be enough to take down Rapid City Stevens and the Raiders showed that in a 45-17 win over Yankton Friday night inside the Summit Activities Center in Yankton.
Jillian Eidsness hit a three-pointer on the first possession of the game and the Gazelles added a Kate Beeman free throw to take a quick 4-0 lead two minutes into the game. The Gazelles were moving the ball fairly well and finding open looks.
“I’m really happy with our start to the game, we spent a long week of practice working on a lot of things defensively in particular,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said. “To be bale to come out and have Jill hit a shot right away, give us a spark and an opportunity to get going in the right direction, we held on as long as we could.”
That quickly changed as the Stevens defense was able to start their full-court pressure. Stevens got quick baskets to take a 7-4 lead before Eidsness sunk another deep shot to tie the game. Ultimately, the Gazelles were within five, 14-9 after one quarter.
Things changed in the wrong way for the Gazelles in the second. A quick 9-0 scoring burst stretched the lead to 14 and the Gazelles were struggling to get shots up against a longer Stevens team.
“They’re successful for a reason,” Krier said. “They’ve got length, they’ve got quickness, they pushed us off the three-point line and then when we did get good looks, they got a piece of it. It makes thigns a lot harder to execute when they can take you out of sets that you’re trying to get into.”
Stevens outscored Yankton 15-1 in the second quarter to hold a 29-10 lead at the half. A 7-0 scoring run to open the second half put Stevens up 26 and the Gazelles were unable to recover.
Jayda McNabb tallied 14 points and Bailee Sobczak 10 points for Stevens. Taaliyah Porter added nine points.
Camryn Koletzky led the Gazelles with seven points, all coming from the free throw line. Eidsness and Claire Tereshinski added six points each.
“The group of sophomore had a rally good week of practice for us, we had a great week of practice primarily because those kids made improvements this week and they pushed us,” Krier said.
The Gazelles waste no time, hitting the court again today (Saturday) at 12:30 p.m. against Rapid City Central.
“We have to have our defensive intensity like we had tonight,” Krier said. “We have to continue to look to find opportunities to score. It felt like we got complacent in the second half, we have to have people who are ready to attack the basket and give themselves an opportunity.”
In subvarsity action, the Gazelles junior varsity team fell 36-26. Kamella Kopp tallied nine points and Koletzky seven. Macy Drotzmann added nine rebounds.
Yankton lost the ‘D’ game 66-8.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
RAPID CITY STEVENS (13-2)
Jayda McNabb 7 0-0 14, Bailee Sobczak 3 2-4 10, Taaliyah Porter 4 0-0 9, Macey Wathen 3 0-0 7, Brittany Jones 2 1-2 7, Jaden Matkins 3 0-4 6, Megan Baloun 1 2-2 4, Ella Kieffer 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 5-12 59.
YANKTON (4-10)
Jillian Eidsness 2 0-0 6, Claire Tereshinski 2 1-3 6, Kate Beeman 0 1-2 1, Jordynn Salvatori 0 1-2 1, Elle Feser 1 1-2 3, Molly Savey 0 0-0 0, Camryn Koletzky 0 7-8 7, Macy Drotzmann 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 8 12-19 27.
RCS 14 15 16 14 –59
YHS 9 1 7 10 –27
Three Pointers: RCS 6 (Jones 2, Sobczak 2, Porter 1, Wathen 1), YHS 3 (Eidsness 2, Tereshinski 1). Fouls: RCS 17, YHS 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.