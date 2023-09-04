Bloomfield-Wausa received votes in the latest Nebraska Cross Country Coaches Association Class C boys’ rankings, announced Monday.
Gothenburg received nine of 10 first place votes to claim the top spot in the poll, followed by Lincoln Christian and Mount Michael Benedictine. Auburn leads the girls’ poll, followed by Aurora and McCook.
TOP 10: 1, Gothenburg (9 first place votes) 99 points; 2, LIncoln Christian 85; 3, Mount Michael Benedictine (1) 82; 4, Aurora 45; 5, Broken Bow 41; 6, Alliance 36; 7, Arlington 31; 8, Milford 23; 9, Fort Calhoun; 10, Minden 19
RECEIVING VOTES: Holdrege 15, Syracuse 14, Bloomfield-Wausa 11, Platteview 7, McCook 5, Wayne 4, Scotus Central Catholic 4, Omaha Concordia 3, Douglas County West 2, Battle Creek 1, Sidney 1
TOP 10: 1, Auburn (6) 90; 2, Aurora (2) 76; 3, McCook 75; 4, Lincoln Christian 52; 5, Sidney (1) 42; T6, Douglas County West 41; T6, Kearney Catholic 41; 8, Scotus Central Catholic (1) 35; 9, Milford 21; 10, Fort Calhoun 16
RECEIVING VOTES: Broken Bow 14, Ogallala 12, Arlington 11, Platteview 11, Palmyra 5, Minden 3, Chadron 2, Ashland-Greenwood 1, Gothenburg 1, Omaha Concordia 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.