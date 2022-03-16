When Eric Peterson stepped to the podium after being formally introduced as the new head coach for the University of South Dakota men’s basketball program, he didn’t immediately roll into coach-speak about his plans for the program.
He talked about how hard it was to leave Vermillion four years ago, when he followed Craig Smith to Utah State (and eventually Utah). He talked about running into several old friends as the family tried to get back to the hotel the night before.
Speaking of family, he also talked about how his daughter, Flynn, still was in touch with the friends she made in Vermillion, and how his daughter once talked someone into buying her ice cream during a Coyote home game. He talked about how the oldest of his three sons, Isaiah, would ask to return to Vermillion for the family’s annual vacation because he remembered catching frogs when the family lived on The Bluffs Golf Course. He talked about how the other son that was born in Vermillion, Briggs, is already ready to check out the new water park at Prentis Park.
In other words, he talked about connections: to the community and to USD.
“This is a place that means a lot to us. We spent four great years here,” Peterson said in the announcement event. “It was really hard to leave this place.”
Peterson has made connections wherever he has been. One of those connections was former Mount Marty men’s basketball player Cody Ball, whose path crossed with Peterson both during Peterson’s time coaching at Williston (North Dakota) State and at Utah State.
Ball was a player at Sheridan (Wyoming) College in 2008-09, when Peterson was in Williston. Seven years later Ball was back in Sheridan as an assistant coach.
“Very rarely did coaches go out of their way to talk to me as an assistant,” Ball said in a message. “Coach Peterson not only went out of his way but was the one to bring up him coaching against me when I was a player.”
Ball later became the head men’s basketball coach at Sheridan, only to see the junior college drop athletics.
“When Sheridan College eliminated athletics, he was one of only a few four-year coaches to reach out and offer condolences,” Ball said.
Peterson has built his career on positive connections with people, something he hopes to bring with him in his return to Vermillion.
In laying out the first four things he needs to do, the first two involved the players currently on campus: “Number one, re-recruit our team,” he said. “Number two, just getting to know our guys a little more on the floor. Getting really to know our guys on and off the floor and developing that level of trust.”
Peterson’s “trust” in both USD President Sheila Gestring and Athletic Director David Herbster was what made USD the place for Peterson to take his first Division I head coaching position.
“Working for people you believe in trumps a lot of things in coaching,” Peterson said. “Getting to know them when I was here the first time, and just talking to them through the quick process, there’s nobody else I’d rather work for than those two.”
Though Peterson spent much of his time talking about connections — with the program, with USD and with the community — there was also one other factor that drew him back to USD.
“I wouldn’t come back here if I didn’t believe we can win a championship. I truly believe that,” he said. “I feel like we can cut down the nets and get to the NCAA Tournament.”
And how will the Coyotes get there?
“It’s been a little bit, but do you guys remember what ‘GATA’ stands for? ‘Get after their … butts,’” he said, using a catch phrase made popular by Smith in his tenure at USD. “We want to bring that back here, and it’s a lot of different things, but it starts on the defensive end and being the toughest team.”
Peterson learned plenty more philosophy from Smith during the eight years the two coached together. And that, in part, is what will help Peterson succeed in Vermillion.
“One of the most important things I learned from Coach Smith is, number one, he never has a bad day,” Peterson said. “Number two, how to build a team, and that’s what I’m most excited for, to build a team that you can be proud of on and off the floor.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.