NORFOLK, Neb. — Rosters for the cancelled Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Game have been announced. The game had been scheduled for June 13 at Cox Activities Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
Two players from Hartington Cedar Catholic were named to rosters. Aiden Wortmann was named to the “dark” team. Abby Hochstein was named to the “light” team.
