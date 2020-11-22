SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a dangerous mix for the Mount Marty women’s basketball team.
A struggle to get the ball past halfcourt.
A struggle to get into the offense.
A struggle to prevent the opponent from scoring seemingly at will.
This was the result: Morningside raced out to a 33-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 58-17 lead at halftime.
The final tally was a 107-52 victory for Morningside in Saturday’s GPAC battle at Allee Gym in Sioux City, Iowa.
It was a day where not much went right for Mount Marty (2-4, 0-3), which shot 32 percent against 61 percent for Morningside.
“We can talk in practice about what they do and what we can expect, but we have to execute, and we’re not doing that,” head coach Todd Schlimgen said.
“A lot of that is us being unaggressive on defense and too aggressive on offense.”
Morningside scored the game’s first 10 points before Mount Marty made a three-pointer at the 7:05 mark. By the time the Lancers made another basket, though, it was 33-6 and the damage had been done.
The hometown Mustangs had pressured the Lancers with their full-court defense and then made 13-of-20 shots in the opening quarter.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, where the Mustangs made 8-of-14 shots and held MMU to 3-of-14.
Morningside’s press forced 15 turnovers in the opening half.
“We can go against six in practice, but in the games, we’re in such a rush,” Schlimgen said.
“We’re not in correct spaces and we’re not slowing down.”
Morningside’s Sierra Mitchell made 10-of-15 shots (including 6-of-8 three-pointers) for 28 points, while Sophia Peppes was 8-of-8 for 21 points.
Conversely, nobody for Mount Marty made more than two baskets, and the Lancers were 5-of-23 on three-pointers. Alexsis Kemp and Eve Millar both scored six points, while Karlee McKinney, Jaiden Hartl and Alexis Arens all added five points.
Following a nine-point loss at Doane to open the conference schedule, the Lancers have suffered back-to-back losses by 32 and 55 points.
While the offense is experiencing its share of struggles, so too is the defense.
“There’s a mindset defensively right now that it’s OK if I give up a rebound or that if someone drives by me, and that’s not alright,” Schlimgen said.
“We need to take more pride in what we do and care more.”
Mount Marty will host Midland on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
“We’ll need a quick turnaround and get ready for another really good team,” Schlimgen said. “We have to execute at a much higher level.”
MOUNT MARTY (2-4, 0-3 GPAC)
Karlee McKinney 2-9 0-2 5; Callie Otkin 1-7 0-0 3; Kayla Jacobson 1-8 2-3 4; Peyton Stolle 2-2 0-2 4; Sarah Castaneda 1-2 2-2 4; Alexsis Kemp 2-3 0-0 6; Carlie Wetzel 1-1 0-0 2; Eve Millar 2-7 2-2 6; Lexi Hochstein 0-0 0-0 0; Jaiden Hartl 2-2 0-0 5; Aubrey Twedt 1-3 0-1 2; Kiara Berndt 0-1 4-4 4; Bailey Kortan 0-4 2-2 2; Alexis Arens 2-3 1-2 5; Bella Vitek 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 17-53 13-20 52.
MORNINGSIDE (4-1, 2-0 GPAC)
Sierra Mitchell 10-15 2-2 28; McKenna Sims 3-6 0-0 6; Faith Meyer 1-1 0-0 2; Sophia Peppers 8-8 2-3 21; Chloe Lofstrom 2-5 4-6 8; Olivia Boudreau 1-3 0-0 2; Grace Meyer 0-1 0-0 0; Madison Clayton 2-4 2-2 6; Tayte Hansen 0-0 0-0 0; Abbe Morten 1-2 0-0 3; Lauren Hedlund 1-1 3-3 5; Alexis Spier 1-3 0-0 2; Madisyn Heeren 1-1 0-0 3; Amanda Ward 3-4 0-0 8; Alexis Spier 1-2 0-0 3; Sadie Roth 4-8 1-2 10. TOTALS 39-64 14-18 107.
MOUNT MARTY 6 11 12 23
MORNINGSIDE 33 25 29 20
Three-Pointers — MORN 15-24 (Mitchell 6-8, Peppers 3-3, Ward 2-3, Heeren 1-1, Spier 1-1, Roth 1-1, Morten 1-2, G. Meyer 0-1, Clayton 0-1, Spier 0-1, Boudreau 0-2), MMU 5-23 (Kemp 2-3, Hartl 1-1, Otkin 1-5, McKinney 1-6, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 0-1, Arens 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Kortan 0-3). Total Rebounds — MORN 45 (Lofstrom 9), MMU 20 (Twedt 4). Assists — MORN 25 (Sims 5), MMU 10 (Jacobson 2). Turnovers — MMU 21, MORN 15. Personal Fouls — MORN 19, MMU 18. Fouled Out — None. Attendance — 600.
