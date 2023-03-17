SAN DIEGO, Calif. – South Dakota received strong pitching performances from Clara Edwards and Kori Wedeking and came away with a pair of softball victories on Friday at the USD Softball Complex.

Back on the diamond in California for the first time since Tuesday the rested Coyotes came out and posted wins over 4-2 over Colgate and 2-1 over the host San Diego team.

