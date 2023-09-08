The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors used Nyariek Kur’s nine kills to get a dominate 25-6, 25-15, 25-21 win over the Yankton Gazelles in Class AA girls’ high school volleyball on Friday evening.

The Gazelles were able to find their rhythm in the matchup, but not until later in the second set. It started with a kill from Camille McDermott that was shortly followed with back-to-back Yankton points.

