The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors used Nyariek Kur’s nine kills to get a dominate 25-6, 25-15, 25-21 win over the Yankton Gazelles in Class AA girls’ high school volleyball on Friday evening.
The Gazelles were able to find their rhythm in the matchup, but not until later in the second set. It started with a kill from Camille McDermott that was shortly followed with back-to-back Yankton points.
“Camille is able to really read both the ball and the court,” said Yankton’s head coach, Tayler Stacey. “When she is given the chance, she can put the ball where she wants.”
Macy Drotzmann had nine kills, and seven digs on the night to lead the team, five of them occurred in the final set. McDermott had 16 assists and three kills. Payton Moser led the team in aces with two, and digs with 19.
Yankton’s rhythm continued into the third, where the team made their presence known to everyone after going on a 7-1 run to take their first lead of the night. Following that run, the Gazelles were able to bring the game within one-point two more times.
Coach Stacey was proud of how her team finished the contest and the energy they were able to bring to the court.
“I am proud of this team, and they should be proud of themselves too,” she said. “The energy they brought in the third set is what they need to bring every time. If they can do that, it’ll be a change of the season.”
Madilyn Smith, a freshman for Yankton, made an appearance in the matchup, helping her team the most behind the service line.
“She came in and did exactly what I brought her in to do, which was serve, and she didn’t miss one,” Stacey said. “She even got some digs in the game and we benefitted from her quickness. She did great.”
Cate Legel also helped Sioux Falls Washington’s attack, getting five kills, one block, and two aces in the match. Leading the Warriors in aces was Macie Malchow with six, and Anessa Hosman with five.
The Warriors are now 3-1 on the season and will play again on Tuesday against Pierre.
Yankton’s record is now 1-7 this season, with its next game being home on Tuesday against Huron at 7 p.m.
“We have been focusing all season on keeping our blocks up, so that will be something we really work on at practice,” Stacey said. “It will also be important that we bring back this energy we had in the third set to Tuesday’s game.”
The Gazelles’ junior varsity team lost 2-0. Jade Jere had three assists, one kill, and an ace in the game. Ivy Wipf and Joselyn Pearson both had two kills.
The sophomore team lost 2-1 to the Warriors. Alaina Nelson had eight assists and four aces, while Burkley Olson had three aces. Wipf led in kills with six.
The Freshman A team lost 2-0, with Olson leading with two kills. Nelson also picked up an ace in this match as well.
The Freshman B team fell to Sioux Falls Washington 2-0. Cherisse Clifford had six kills and two aces, while Eden Ruzicka followed with three aces and two kills.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.