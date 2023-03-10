MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team went 1-1 on the day Friday, first defeating the Mayville State Comets 6-0, then falling to the Evangel Valor 10-2 at Lehmbrg Field.

In the first game, Lancers freshman pitcher Makayla Graunke led the way in the shutout victory with five scoreless innings. She threw 59 pitches, registering eight strikeouts and gave up only two hits.

