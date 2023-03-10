MCPHERSON, Kan. — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team went 1-1 on the day Friday, first defeating the Mayville State Comets 6-0, then falling to the Evangel Valor 10-2 at Lehmbrg Field.
In the first game, Lancers freshman pitcher Makayla Graunke led the way in the shutout victory with five scoreless innings. She threw 59 pitches, registering eight strikeouts and gave up only two hits.
The Lancers used their small ball game, as four of their six runs were either on singles or groundouts. Autumn Porter scored the first run of the game for the Lancers on a Mayville State error in the first inning.
In the second game of the day for MMU, the Evangel Valor put up a 7-run fifth inning to pull away and defeat the Lancers 10-2 in five innings. Elisabeth McGill had a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the first for the Lancers to take a 2-0 lead, but the Valor scored three runs in the top of the fourth.
MMU is now 6-8 on the season. The Lancers play Tabor College at 9 a.m. Saturday in McPherson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.