NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion claimed team victories in multiple events at the Dakota Valley Invite Tuesday.

Team scores were not available. On the boys’ side, the Tanagers’ Henry Anderson, Hunter Morse, Joel Dahlhoff and Jack Freeburg won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:22.08. The team of Elijah Lara, Bryce Voss, Frankie Orr and Anderson won the medley relay in 3:51.72.

