NORTH SIOUX CITY — Vermillion claimed team victories in multiple events at the Dakota Valley Invite Tuesday.
Team scores were not available. On the boys’ side, the Tanagers’ Henry Anderson, Hunter Morse, Joel Dahlhoff and Jack Freeburg won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:22.08. The team of Elijah Lara, Bryce Voss, Frankie Orr and Anderson won the medley relay in 3:51.72.
In the girls’ competition, Vermillion’s Chandler Cleveland won the javelin throw with a distance of 100-10. The team of Josie Askew, Marasia Warren,Taeli Barta and Lydia Anderson won the medley relay with a time of 4:33.09.
Dakota Valley’s Jorja VanDenHul won the high jump with a distance of 5-1. The team of Sophia Redler, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose and Alex McCullough won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 9:57.55.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Josie Curry won the shot put with a distance of 38-7.5. Grace Peed won the discus throw with a distance of 122-0. Lauren McDermott won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.55 seconds.
On the boys’ side, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross won the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:34.51.
