SIOUX FALLS — Yankton tied for third in dance and seventh in cheer at the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley won the dance title with a 282.25, well ahead of O’Gorman (260.25). Yankton and Washington tied at 251.5.
Brandon Valley posted the top scores in Pom (281) and Jazz (283.5). O’Gorman had the top Hip Hop (259) score.
Yankton ranked third in both Pom (251.5) and Jazz (251.5).
O’Gorman won the cheer title, 269 to 265 over Sioux Falls Jefferson.
Yankton scored 202.5 on the day. Parkston (187) was 11th.
Yankton is back in action on Tuesday, at the Brandon Valley Invitational.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 282.25; 2, O’Gorman 260.25; T3, S.F. Washington 251.5; T3, Yankton 251.5; 5, S.F. Lincoln 250.25; 6, Harrisburg 248; 7, S.F. Jefferson 227.25; 8, R.C. Central 222.25; 9, S.F. Roosevelt 221.75; 10, Aberdeen Central 215.25
HIP HOP: 1, O’Gorman 259; 2, S.F. Lincoln 257.5; 3, Harrisburg 250.5; 4, S.F. Washington 246; 5, R.C. Central 230; 6, S.F. Jefferson 218; 7, Aberdeen Central 213.5; 8, S.F. Roosevelt 212
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 281; 2, O’Gorman 261.5; 3, Yankton 251.5; 4, S.F. Jefferson 236.5; 5, S.F. Roosevelt 231.5; 6, R.C. Central 214.5
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 283.5; 2, S.F. Washington 257; 3, Yankton 251.5; 4, Harrisburg 245.5; 5, S.F. Lincoln 243; 6, Aberdeen Central 217
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, O’Gorman 269; 2, S.F. Jefferson 265; 3, Harrisburg 258.5; 4, Sioux Valley 253; 5, Brandon Valley 235; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 233.5; 7, Yankton 202.5; 8, S.F. Washington 201; 9, S.F. Lincoln 198.5; 10, Aberdeen Central 197; 11, Parkston 187; 12, R.C. Central 184.5; 13, Dell Rapids St. Mary 172
