MITCHELL — The Yankton boys’ basketball team will face Campbell County, Wyoming, in the 2021 Hoop City Classic, Dec. 28 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Start time is set for 1:30 p.m. in the Corn Palace.
Yankton was scheduled to play the Camels in the 2020 Hoop City Classic before that event was cancelled. The Bucks ended up hosting Campbell County, scoring a 77-64 victory.
In this event on Dec. 29 in Sioux Falls, Freeman Academy-Marion will face Howard at 12:30 p.m., followed by Viborg-Hurley against Lower Brule at 2 p.m.
