SIOUX FALLS — Brandon Valley swept the varsity team honors at the O’Gorman Invitational cross country meet, held Friday in Sioux Falls.

Brandon Valley won the girls’ race, 19 to 53 over Harrisburg. Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy (14:58.89) and Addison Scholten (15:20.32) went 1-2 on the 2.5-mile course, with Watertown’s Grace McElroy (15:42.83) third.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.