SIOUX FALLS — Brandon Valley swept the varsity team honors at the O’Gorman Invitational cross country meet, held Friday in Sioux Falls.
Brandon Valley won the girls’ race, 19 to 53 over Harrisburg. Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy (14:58.89) and Addison Scholten (15:20.32) went 1-2 on the 2.5-mile course, with Watertown’s Grace McElroy (15:42.83) third.
Yankton finished fourth as a team. They were led by Rilyn Jackson, who finished 15th in 17:15.67, followed closely by Mary Rounds (17:30.55) in 17th, Abby Johanneson (17:30.96) in 18th, Delaney Youmans (17:34.68) in 19th and Shae Rumsey (17:39.81) in 20th. Claire Tereshinski (21:11.48) was 26th.
Brandon Valley beat Watertown 22 to 46 for the boys’ title. The Lynx’s Mikah Peters won the 2.5-mile race in 13:09.98, followed by O’Gorman’s Evan Mahrous (13:35.97) and Jack Castelli (13:49.92).
Yankton did not field a full team, with just four Bucks finishing the race. Abe Chance led the Bucks, placing seventh in 14:07.15. Harrison Krajewski (14:17.83), Bryton Olson (15:06.57) was 16th and Isaac Petersen (16:21.23) was 29th for the Bucks.
Yankton returns to Sioux Falls on Sept. 1 for the Augustana Twilight meet.
Yankton won the JV/junior high boys’ race, 42 to 46 over O’Gorman. The Bucks put three runners in the top seven of the two-mile race: Ethan Brenden (11:48.26) in first, Luke Jacobson (11:52.70) in third and Kaden Hunhoff (12:16.18) in seventh.
In the JV/junior high girls’ race, Yankton finished third as a team behind Harrisburg and O’Gorman. Ava Johanneson led the way for Yankton, finishing the two-mile course in 15:04.10 to place 13th.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 19, Harrisburg 53, Watertown 68, Yankton 70
TOP 10: 1, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 14:58.89; 2, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 15:20.32; 3, Grace McElroy, Watertown 15:42.83; 4, Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 15:45.73; 5, Lilian Rude, Brandon Valley 16:06.29; 6, Addison Reilly, Harrisburg 16:13.39; 7, Shelby Bergan, Brandon Valley 16:19.91; 8, Hannah Genrich, Harrisburg 16:22.43; 9, Kate McElroy, Watertown 16:28.63; 10, Haley Bergan, Brandon Valley 16:31.60
YHS: 15, Rilyn Jackson 17:15.67; 17, Mary Rounds 17:30.55; 18, Abby Johanneson 17:30.96; 19, Delaney Youmans 17:34.68; 20, Shae Rumsey 17:39.81; 26, Claire Tereshinski 21:11.48
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 22, Watertown 46, Harrisburg 52
TOP 10: 1, Mikah Peters, Brandon Valley 13:09.98; 2, Evan Mahrous, O’Gorman 13:35.97; 3, Jack Castelli, O’Gorman 13:49.92; 4, Paul Kern, Brandon Valley 13:54.13; 5, Ty Sullivan, Watertown 13:59.87; 6, Griffin Smith, Harrisburg 14:00.31; 7, Abe Chance, Yankton 14:07.15; 8, Eli Woidyla, Brandon Valley 14:07.40; 9, Camden Coughlin, Brandon Valley 14:10.11; 10, Dominic Ripperda, O’Gorman 14:17.03
OTHER YHS: 11, Harrison Krajewski 14:17.83; 16, Bryton Olson 15:06.57; 29, Isaac Petersen 16:21.23
JV/JH GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Harrisburg 23, O’Gorman 44, Yankton 78, Watertown 81, Brandon Valley 99
TOP 5: 1, Kailey Winter, Harrisburg 13:39.84; 2, Emma Savey, Harrisburg 13:51.98; 3, Julia Eggert, O’Gorman 13:58.91; 4, Lily O’Connor, O’Gorman 14:14.70; 5, Kendra Hoffmann, Harrisburg 14:32.45
YHS: 13, Ava Johanneson 15:04.10; 20, Sydney Kapla 15:52.92; 23, Addison Muth 15:55.62; 26, Sarah Messler 16:03.47; 27, Isabel Gurney 16:13.79; 31, Kahlen Peterson 16:22.59; 38, Kendra Ratterman 16:52.73; 39, Bailey Mines 16:57.07; 46, Sophia Shudak 17:31.09; 48, Aubrey Stotz 17:49.78; 51, Emily Rattermann 18:22.43; 52, Gabby Payer 18:28.22
JV/JH BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Yankton 42, O’Gorman 46, Brandon Valley 48, Harrisburg 92, Watertown 97
TOP 5: 1, Ethan Brenden, Yankton 11:48.26; 2, Isaac Spahr 11:51.72; 3, Luke Jacobson, Yankton 11:52.70; 4, Ashton Bierema, O’Gorman 12:05.64; 5, Kellen Askew, O’Gorman 12:08.32
OTHER YHS: 7, Kaden Hunhoff 12:16.18; 15, Lucas Feimer 12:44.57; 16, Caden Wieman 12:48.13; 17, Issac Larrington 12:50.35; 50, Aidan Harrell 16:47.60; 53, Charlie Dooley 19:24.20
