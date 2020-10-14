Yankton junior first baseman Jenna Cox and sophomore infielder Elle Feser were named to the Class A Fastpitch All-State Team, announced on Wednesday.
Cox batted .474 with 11 home runs, 46 RBI and 40 runs scored, leading the Gazelles in each of those categories. She also tied for the team lead in doubles (7) and triples (4), and ranked second on the team with seven stolen bases.
Feser, who played both catcher and third base, batted .461 with six home runs, 29 RBI and 30 runs scored. She also had six doubles and four triples.
Yankton’s two seniors, Lexi Madson and Paige Gullikson, each earned honorable mention all-state honors.
Gullikson, a center fielder, batted .402 with 20 RBI and 24 runs scored. She also had three doubles and four triples, as well as a team-best 12 stolen bases.
Madson, a pitcher and shortstop, batted .349 with 13 RBI, three doubles, five stolen bases and 23 runs scored. In the pitcher’s circle, she went 8-5 with a 4.06 earned run average and 50 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched.
Class B
Vermillion’s Chandler Cleveland and Sydney Stockwell were named to the Class B Fastpitch All-State team, announced Tuesday.
Also for Vermillion, Hannah Christopherson and Jenaya Cleveland earned honorable mention honors.
