If the Yankton volleyball team is to reach the state tournament for the first in 13 years, step one would be to crack the top-16 in Class AA for the ‘SoDak 16.’
To solidify one of those 16 places, the Gazelles (2-15) likely need to put together a solid weekend out in the Black Hills.
Yankton will head west to play five matches this weekend: The Gazelles will play Sturgis and Rapid City Stevens on Friday in Sturgis, and will then face Douglas, Rapid City Central and Spearfish on Saturday in Spearfish.
“We knew this was going to be a tough week for us, with seven matches,” said Yankton head coach Heather Olson, whose team lost matches on Monday and Tuesday.
“Our goal is to get in position at least give ourselves a chance to reach the state tournament.”
At the midway point of the week, Yankton sits at No. 16 in the Class AA standings, ahead of Rapid City Central and Douglas — the bottom two teams will not qualify for the ‘SoDak 16.’
O’Gorman, at 17-0, continues to hold down the No. 1 spot, followed in the top-five by Sioux Falls Washington (12-3), Huron (12-3), Watertown (11-3) and Brandon Valley (11-3).
Of the teams Yankton will face this weekend, Rapid City Stevens at No. 10 is the highest-seeded team in the field.
“This will be a big test for us,” Olson said. “We want to try to get some ‘W’s.’”
The goal for the Gazelles this weekend?
“We’re looking forward to winning all five,” junior Britta Pietila said after Tuesday night’s loss. “If we’re going to travel so far, we might as well make it worth the trip.”
