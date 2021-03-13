Mount Marty completed a four-game sweep of Valley City State with a pair of victories in college baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Mount Marty pulled away with a five-run sixth inning in a 7-1 victory.
Billy Hancock homered and Colin Muth doubled, each driving in two, for Mount Marty. Jet Weber, Charlie Illg, Cole Anderson and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Gedeon Ellis and Dustin Mertz each had two hits for Valley City State. J.T. Reed, David Demeter and Jayden Shipman each had a hit for the Vikings, who outhit the Lancers 7-6.
Dylan Nicholson struck out nine batters in six shutout innings for the victory. Tyler Kliniski took the loss.
Mount Marty built a 7-2 lead on the way to a 9-5 victory in the nightcap.
Muth went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Mount Marty. Alex Lagrutta doubled and singled, driving in two. Caid Koletzky and David Richardson each doubled. Weber and Hancock each had a hit in the victory.
Zach Veneman went 3-for-4 and Ryan Reynolds homered for Valley City State. Drew Nixon doubled. Demeter, Mertz and Shipman each had a hit.
Chris Rofe allowed one run over 3 1/2 innings of relief for the win. Nick Iossi pitched two shutout innings for the save. Matthew Suda took the loss.
Mount Marty, now 12-6, hosts Dakota State on Wednesday, the final tuneup before the Lancers begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play. Start time is 3 p.m.
