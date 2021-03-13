Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.