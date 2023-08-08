MITCHELL — The Lesterville Broncs overcame a slow start to beat South Central League rival Menno Mad Frogs 14-1 in seven innings in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Monday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.

The victory advanced the Broncs to a quarterfinal matchup against Winner-Colome, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

