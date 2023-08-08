MITCHELL — The Lesterville Broncs overcame a slow start to beat South Central League rival Menno Mad Frogs 14-1 in seven innings in the second round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Monday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
The victory advanced the Broncs to a quarterfinal matchup against Winner-Colome, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Tanner Van Driel went 4-for-5 and Tyler Edler and Michael Drotzmann each had three hits for Lesterville. Ethan Wishon and Cameron Schiltz each had two hits.
Dylan Lehr, Dustin Livingston, Macon Oplinger, Jake Weier and Spencer Schultz each had a hit for Menno.
Wishon went the distance on the mound for the victory.
“It was great because Ethan Wishon pitched a four-hitter we committed no errors and we put the ball in play almost all night,” said Lesterville manager Kevin Bloch. “So it was a very good team effort.”
Jamison Kleinsasser started and took the loss for Menno.
Menno scored a run in the bottom of the first, but the game was tied 1-1 after three innings when Lesterville got going. Tanner Van Driel hit a blooper in between left and center, earning himself a single. Edler followed, hitting a screamer back up the middle to center field which led Van Driel to score, giving the Broncs the lead.
The Broncs opened the floodgates in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
The run support was more than enough for Wishon, who struck out six and walked none.
“It was comfortable,” he said. “I had success in Mitchell here on this field before. I felt comfortable, which is nice.”
Menno’s slow start doomed the team, according to manager Lehr.
“We were slow, we were a little slow with our bats last game and I was saying that we can’t come out slow this or this will happen,” he said.
The Broncs now turn their attentions to the Winner-Colome Pheasants, a perennial power in the Sunshine League.
“They’re a very good ball team,” Bloch said. “We’re gonna have to play ball to have a chance, because they are that good.”
For Lesterville to continue their run at state, they’ll need to “play relaxed,” Bloch said.
“We play much better relaxed. Once we get tense, mistakes will start to happen and we don’t hit the ball very well,” he said. “If we’re yelling in the dugout and having fun, that’s when we are going to be okay.”
Lehr hopes both the Mad Frogs’ late-season surge and their second-round setback serve as motivation for next season.
“A loss like this should fire you up more for next year. These guys are an elite team, we’ve seen them before,” he said. “Hopefully we get the bats fired up more next year and have a winning season. That would be a good start.”
Follow @YanktonSports on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.