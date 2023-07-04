Honoring The 82-83 Champs
Members of Crofton's 1982 and 1983 Nebraska State Legion Baseball Tournament championship teams were honored prior to the amateur baseball game between Crofton and Wynot, Monday at Crofton's Memorial Field.

CROFTON, Neb. — It was a night of celebration in Crofton.

Many gathered to watch a 13-inning classic South Central League baseball contest between Crofton and Wynot before the lights went out and fireworks lit up the night sky.

