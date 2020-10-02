SIOUX FALLS — Brookings scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Yankton 17-12 in an elimination game in the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park.
Yankton finished with a 17-12 record.
Grace Behrns went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Yankton. Addison Binde, Elle Feser and Annika Gordon each doubled and singled. Lexi Madson, Jenna Cox and Brooklyn Townsend also had two hits each. Paige Gullikson had a hit and two RBI, and Tori Vellek added a hit for the Gazelles.
Behrns took the loss.
Yankton 16, Mitchell 10
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton overcame a 9-3 deficit, scoring 13 runs in the top of the seventh to claim a 16-10 victory over Mitchell in an elimination game in the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park.
Jenna Cox went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser went 3-4 with a double and three RBI. Paige Gullikson and Lexi Madson each had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Brooklyn Townsend and Tori Vellek each had two hits. Grace Behrns had a double and two RBI. Addison Binde, Annika Gordon and Lainie Keller each had a hit in the victory.
Keirstyn Krcil went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Mitchell. Kara Magee had a pair of hits. Ally Barlean tripled. Kathleen Nash, Gaby Sonne and Mady Thompson each doubled for the Kernels.
Behrns pitched three innings of relief, striking out two, for the win. Madson struck out two in her four innings of work. Jacey Linke took the loss.
Brandon Valley 9, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS — Alika Csordacsics held the high-powered Yankton offense to five hits in five innings, and the Brandon Valley bats did the rest in a 9-1 victory over the Gazelles in the second round of the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park.
Yankton had won the three previous meetings with the Lynx.
Andrea Cain and Kailee Craig each went 3-for-3 with a home run for Brandon Valley. Hilary Behrens and Coral Gonseth each doubled in the victory.
Elle Feser homered and doubled in her two at-bats for Yankton. Paige Gullikson, Jenna Cox and Annika Gordon each had a hit.
Csordacsics struck out four batters in the win. Grace Behrns took the loss, also striking out four.
Yankton 13, Watertown 2
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton responded to a 2-1 deficit with back-to-back six-run innings on the way to a 13-2 rout of Watertown in the opening round of the South Dakota Class A High School Softball Tournament, Friday at Sherman Park.
Jenna Cox went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI to lead Yankton’s 14-hit barrage. Brooklyn Townsend also had a home run and a double, driving in two. Paige Gullikson, Elle Feser and Annika Gordon each had two hits. Addison Binde doubled, Tori Vellek had a hit and two RBI, and Lexi Madson had a hit in the victory.
Madson picked up the win, striking out three while allowing four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.