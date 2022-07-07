SIOUX FALLS — Eight teams from Yankton and several other area teams will be competing as the South Dakota USA Softball Girls’ State Fastpitch Tournament gets under way today (Friday) at Sherman and Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls.
Two Yankton teams will play in the 18-under age group, with Fury Red in the ‘A’ division and Fury Fire in the ‘B’ division. There are also two Yankton teams in the 16-under age group, with Fury Black in the ‘A’ division and Fury Hornets in the ‘B’ division.
One Yankton team will compete in the 14-under age group, Fury Twisters in the ‘B’ division. Three Yankton teams will compete in the 12-under age group, with Fury Lancers and Fury Gazelles in the ‘B’ division and Fury Diamonds in the ‘C’ division.
Here is a look at the Yankton teams in the state tournament. The Press & Dakotan will share recaps of every Yankton and area game we receive this weekend.
EDITOR’S NOTES: Stats listed in the article are from each team’s GameChanger account. Not all coaches could be reached by presstime.
18-Under
Fury Red
Yankton Fury Red is set to take on the top teams in South Dakota, playing in the top division in the 18-under age group. Coach Mike Townsend feels the team is ready for that challenge.
“We’ve played well, done some good things throughout the season,” he said. “It’s been a good year so far.”
The squad has been without the services of standout Annika Gordon, who has just five plate-appearances on the season due to an injury sustained in track. But two new additions have helped bolster the squad.
“Logan Miller (.463, 1 HR, 21 RBI) and Grace Ortmeier (.259, 1 HR, 11 RBI) have both contributed well,” Coach Townsend said. “They’ve fit in well with the team. If Annika’s back we’ll be even better.”
Besides Miller, Elle Feser (.480, 7 HR, 40 RBI), Brooklyn Townsend (.455, 29 RBI), Gracie Brockberg (.414, 22 RBI) and Olivia Girard (.405, 25 RBI) are all hitting over .400 on the season, with Paige Hatch (.393, 4 HR, 39 RBI) just off that mark. Tori Vellek (.368, 2 HR, 22 RBI) and Regan Garry (.333, 6 HR, 29 RBI), both Mount Marty recruits, have hit well. Sioux Falls recruit Bailey Sample (.319, 1 HR, 14 RBI) has also had a strong season offensively. Hannah Sailor (.308, 7 RBI) has also hit well for a Fury Red squad that has batted .395 as a team.
“Elle, Tori and Paige have all hit for power, and Logan and Brooklyn have gotten on in front of them,” Coach Townsend said. “Olivia, Gracie and Bailey have all hit well in the bottom of the order.”
Sample (9-1, 1 save, 164 K, 95 IP) and Garry (7-3, 54 K, 70 1/3 IP) have handled the pitching duties.
“Bailey and Regan give us a chance to win every game, especially because our defense has improved behind them,” Coach Townsend said.
Coach Townsend is hoping to see Fury Red do the little things well this weekend.
“I want us to play clean, make adjustments at the plate,” he said. “Hopefully we can get through the first one.”
Fury Red opens tournament play against the Sioux Falls Cyclones Red, a 5 p.m. game at Sherman Park.
Fury Fire
The Yankton Fury Fire have momentum heading into state, according to head coach Kim Velk.
“We have been steadily improving all season long and are playing some really great ball currently,” she said. “If we play our game all weekend, I know we can bring home a championship.”
The squad has relied on a trio of pitchers — Ellie Wiese (5.17 ERA, 30 K in 42 IP), Emma Wiese (3.59 ERA, 51 K in 50 2/3 IP) and Brenna Dann (1.98 ERA, 26 K in 28 1/3 IP) — with Lainie Keller (.426, 3 HR, 19 RBI) handling much of the catching duties. Kelsey O’Neill (.378, 5 HR, 21 RBI) and Ashley Tolsma (.098, 7 RBI) have also worked behind the plate.
“I know I can all on anyone of them and have a stellar performance in the circle,” Velk said of the pitching.
Hannah Christopherson (.304, 2 HR, 12 RBI) has anchored first base, with Kara Klemme (.222, 2 RBI) and Keyara “Lucky” Mason (.317, 13 RBI) splitting time at second base. Ellie Wiese (.224, 2 RBI), Emma Wiese (.452, 2 HR, 16 RBI), Keller and O’Neill have split time between third and shortstop.
Jadyn Hubbard (.321, 12 RBI) has anchored left field, with Dann (.407, 1 HR, 14 RBI) in center. Shaelynn Puckett (.216, 1 RBI) and Tolsma have split time in right.
“We have strong hitters throughout the entire lineup,” Velk said. “Other teams are not able to find a break in our lineup which is great for us!”
Fury Fire open play against Parkston, a 2 p.m. game at Sherman Park.
16-Under
Fury Black
A solid Fury Black squad has made strides in its second season at the 16-under level.
“We’ve been playing great softball,” said Fury Black coach Brad Moser. “It’s interesting to see how much better those girls get year after year.”
Offensively, the squad has been led by Chandler Cleveland (.400), Emma Eichacker (.380) and Payton Moser (.380). Camryn Koletzky (.344), Kaylee Heiner (.329) and Emma Herrboldt (.307) are also batting over .300 on the season. Jenaya Cleveland (.282), Lydia Yost (.250), Megan Tramp (.224), Peyton James (.220) and Mikayla Humpal (.167) have also provided key hits throughout the season.
“It’s a team effort,” Coach Moser said of the offense. “The girls’ ability to pick each other up has been one of the biggest improvements over the past few years.”
Chandler Cleveland (12-7, 2.13 ERA, 108 1/3 IP, 114 K) and Heiner (8-3, 2.74 ERA, 63 2/3 IP, 87 K) have handled most of the pitching duties.
“Our pitching has been phenomenal,” Coach Moser said. “They’re doing their job, and the defense has been holding up.”
While each individual has hit well for Fury Black, getting hits in bunches will be key this weekend.
“We need a little more consistency with the bats. We need to figure out how to string hits together to push runs across the plate,” Coach Moser said. “We’ve been getting a lot of 2-1, 3-2 games. If we can get four or five runs, that’s pretty good.”
Fury Black opens play against the Midwest Speed, a 2 p.m. game at Sherman Park.
Fury Hornets
The Yankton Fury Hornets will look to make a strong showing in their first state tournament at the 16-under age level.
The Fury Hornets’ roster includes Tori Hansen, Mia Donner, Isabel Yellowbank, McKenna Hacecky, Macy Voight, Aubrie Lloyd, Hailey Schulte, Taylor Hamburg, Elizabeth Harty, Madison Girard, Chase Drotzmann, Raelee Lamphear, Quincy Gaskins and Andrea Miller.
The Fury Hornets open play against the Brakers, a 2 p.m. game at Sherman Park.
14-Under
Fury Twisters
The Fury Twisters learned some important lessons this season, a big one being how to keep a close game from twisting them up.
“We’ve improved quite a bit,” said Twisters head coach Sam Stanage. “We’ve learned how to win some close games. Our offense has looked pretty good.”
The Twisters have been sparked by Angjeliena Schaeffer (.630, 1 HR, 37 RBI) and Makenzie Stanage (.548, 25 RBI). Eliza Gurney (.480, 13 RBI), Brenna Suhr (.475, 13 RBI), Madison Musfelt (.442, 11 RBI), Chloe Hatch (.429, 6 RBI) and Alaina Nelson (.419, 14 RBI) have each batted over .400 on the season. Kyra Zuck (.344, 11 RBI), Ciena Mount (.340, 1 HR, 17 RBI), Elaina Mohnen (.333, 7 RBI), Brooklyn King (.206, 8 RBI) and Hailey Bottolfson (.182, 7 RBI) have each contributed big hits during the season.
Suhr (7-3, 72 K, 54 2/3 IP) and Stanage (6-2, 26 K, 39 2/3 IP) have handled the primary pitching duties.
One challenge the Twisters have faced is learning to play clean defense.
“Our defense is a little shaky. We’ve had to fight back in a few games because of it,” Coach Stanage said. “But we’re heading in the right direction.”
The Twisters have seen some of the other teams in the ‘B’ division, losing to some of them.
“Hopefully we can make adjustments in those games,” Coach Stanage said. “Hopefully we can push into Sunday, take a shot at the championship.”
The Fury Twisters open play against the Dutchmen, an 11 a.m. game at Harmodon Park.
12-Under
Fury Gazelles
The Yankton Fury Gazelles take a 29-8 record into their second state tournament at the 12-under age level.
Daylee Hughes, Ava Girard and Reese Garry split pitching duties, with Ellie Drotzmann and Isabelle Sheldon sharing catching duties. Drotzmann, Hannah Crisman, Kalli Koletzky, Elyse Larson, Mary Rounds, Garry and Olivia Puck each have played middle infield positions. Hughes, Girard, Sheldon and Puck have split time at the corner infield spots. Emma Gobel, Crisman, Koletzky, Larson and Rounds have each spent time in the outfield.
“The girls have all worked hard and improved greatly of the past year,” said assistant coach Scott Hughes. “They have been a fun group of young ladies to watch this year as it has been a whole team effort.”
One thing the team has done well is keeping negative plays from leading to more of them.
“When one part of the line begins to struggle the other steps up to pick up the slack which has allowed them to be successful,” Coach Hughes said.
Coach Hughes is looking forward to a strong weekend from the squad.
“We are taking it one game at a time and look forward to seeing what they can do at state,” he said.
The Fury Gazelles open play against the Hartford Sparks, a 9:30 a.m. game at Harmodon Park.
Fury Lancers
The Yankton Fury Lancers have ridden the ups and downs of their first season at the 12-under level.
Team members include Kennedy Muth, Chloe Caton, Jazlin Romero, Claire Taggart, Olivia Rye, Jaila Romero, Tyan Beste, Kenley Vandertuig, Jordyn Kudera, Aubrey Stotz, Izzy Gurney and Brenna Elwood.
The Fury Lancers open play against Dells Thunder, a 9:30 a.m. game at Harmodon Park.
Fury Diamonds
The little Fury Diamonds have made big strides in their second year, despite a lot of new faces.
“Half the girls are new to the team, so it took a little while to mesh,” said head coach Scott Kindle. “I’m proud of how we’ve come together. They all meshed well together and they get along great, which is huge.”
Team members include Mikalie McCoy, Aida Valens, Addy Lavelle, Abby Johnanneson, Sophia Wortmann, Sophie Shudak, Everly Bruening, Taylor Hofer, Avery Turner, Emma Sloan, Brooke Devine and Jadi Kindle.
Coach Kindle is hoping to see everyone have some individual success and the team to have some success as well.
“I’m hoping they make plays on defense and everyone gets a hit,” he said. “I’m hoping we get a couple of wins and everyone has a good, positive experience at state.”
The Fury Diamonds open play against Purple Crush, a 12:30 p.m. game at Harmodon Park.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.