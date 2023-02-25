IRENE — Centerville outscored Freeman 47-30 in the second half to claim a 77-62 victory over the Flyers in the Region 4B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Irene.

The victory sends Centerville (17-5) to the SoDak 16 for a second straight season. That game will be on March 2.

