IRENE — Centerville outscored Freeman 47-30 in the second half to claim a 77-62 victory over the Flyers in the Region 4B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Irene.
The victory sends Centerville (17-5) to the SoDak 16 for a second straight season. That game will be on March 2.
Lillie Eide led a balanced Centerville attack with 17 points and six rebounds. Thea Gust and Mackenzie Meyer each had 14 points, with Gust recording six assists. Makayla Heesch had 13 points. Izzie Eide added eight points in the victoyr.
For Freeman (14-8), Ashlin Jacobsen led the way with 22 points, three assists and three steals. Kate Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds.
FREEMAN (14-8) 15 17 17 13 — 62
CENTERVILLE (17-5) 14 16 29 18 — 77
Viborg-Hurley 60, Scotland 22
IRENE — Defending Class B champion Viborg-Hurley earned a return trip to the SoDak 16 with a 60-22 victory over Scotland in the Region 4B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Irene.
Charley Nelson scored a game-high 21 points for Viborg-Hurley (19-3). Coral Mason finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals. Estelle Lee had 10 points. Denae Mach posted seven rebounds and Aubree Schwartz added three steals in the victory.
Jenna Vitek led Scotland (12-10) with seven points. Trinity Bietz had nine rebounds.
SCOTLAND (12-10) 5 5 9 3 — 22
VIBORG-HURLEY (19-3) 12 21 17 10 — 60
PARKSTON — Parkston advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 62-56 victory over Hanson in the Region 5A Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Parkston.
Gracie Oakley scored 17 points, and Abby Hohn had 16 points and seven rebounds for Parkston. Mya Thuringer scored 10 points, and Lauren Ziebart added nine points and four steals in the victory.
Eliza Oltmanns led Hanson with 22 points. Karlie Goergen scored 11 points. Alyssa Moschell added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Parkston, 16-6, will play a state qualifier game on Thursday.
HANSON (16-6) 10 15 15 16 — 56
PARKSTON (16-6) 11 24 9 18 — 62
WAGNER — Wagner used four players in double figures to roll past Mount Vernon-Plankinton 73-36 in the Region 5A Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Wagner.
Shalayne Nagel finished with 25 points, eight assists and four steals for Wagner (21-1), which will play in the SoDak 16 on Thursday. Emma Yost had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Koupal had 13 points and eight rebounds. Macy Koupal added 11 points and six assists in the victory.
For MVP, which finished at 14-8, Emilee Fox finished with 14 points.
MOUNT VERN.-PLANK. 9 5 13 9 — 36
WAGNER (21-1) 10 22 21 20 — 73
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.