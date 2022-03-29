ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The South Dakota women’s golf team collected hardware for the second straight tournament with a second-place finish at the Diane Daugherty Invite. The Coyotes shot the lowest round of the day out of all 16 teams with a 301 in the third round and finished just seven strokes behind first place Missouri State. It was also the third-lowest round in the two days at Bogey Hills Golf Club.
Senior Laerke Jensen led the Coyotes with the highest finish in her career. Jensen carded a 1-over par 73 in the final round for a 221 (73-75-73) three-round total and a second-place finish individually. She used a stretch of 11 holes with a par or better score to leap the field and take a one-stroke lead with two holes to play. On the final hole, Austin Peay’s Taylor Dedmen eagled the par-four hole to take the individual crown.
The senior from Hobro, Denmark placed near the top in four statistical categories among all players at the Diane Daugherty Invite. She finished first in par-four scoring average with a 2-over average score and second in par-five scoring average with a 5.17 stroke average. Jensen tied for the most pars scored throughout the tournament with 34 pars and tied for 10th with six birdies in three rounds.
After finishing second at this tournament a year ago, sophomore Akari Hayashi recorded the second top-five placement of her career with a fourth-place finish at this year’s Diane Daugherty Invite. Hayashi carded a 5-over par 76 in round three for a 226 (75-75-76) total score. She sank two birdies in a round for the third straight round on Tuesday. Hayashi finished with the fifth-best scoring average on par fours with a 4.26 average and third in par fives with a 5.25 stroke average. She also tied with Jensen for the 10th most bridies during the tournament.
Senior Molly Fossen closed out her tournament with a 5-over par 76 in the final round. Her three-round total of 227 (74-77-76) earned her a tie for fifth place – the highest placement in her career as a Coyote. She completed the tournament with the second-best scoring average on par-three holes with a 3.07 average and the third-best scoring average on par-four holes with a 4.19 average. With two birdies in the final round, Fossen compiled a three-day total of eight birdies, good for third most among all players. Fossen has earned a top-10 placement for the second consecutive tournament after not recording any previously in her career.
With Jensen, Hayashi, and Fossen all finishing in the top five, this was the first time in program history that three Coyotes placed in the top five in a tournament.
Freshman Paige Hoffman completed the tournament with an 85 in the final round. Hoffman’s 242 (81-76-85) total placed her in a tie for 32nd place at the conclusion of the tournament. She carded one birdie on the final day on the par-four sixth hole and tallied two total in the three rounds. Hoffman recorded the fourth-best score among players competing as individuals.
Sophomore Danica Badura recorded a 7-over par 78 in the final round on Tuesday. Badura sank two birdies on four of her last holes of the day and totaled three birdies in the three rounds. Her three-round score of 243 (86-79-78) tied her for 39th place individually at the end of the tournament.
Senior Megan Munneke scored a 5-over par 76 in the third round. She fired off four straight birdies from holes eight-11 in the middle of her round to get her down to 1-over halfway through the round. Munneke’s 244 (82-86-76) total earned her a tie for 41st place individually.
Playing in her first tournament of the spring, senior Emma Sabbagh carded an 81 to complete her tournament. Sabbagh sank two birdies in her first five holes on her way to a 3-over par first nine. She finished in a tie for 41st place after a 244 (80-83-81) total score. Sabbagh recorded the fifth-best score among players competing as individuals.
South Dakota has one last tournament on deck before the Summit League Championships. The Coyotes will make the short trip down to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Stampede at the Creek tournament. The two-day event begins on April 11.
