CHAMBERLAIN — Platte-Geddes qualified two girls and one boy for state at the Region 4A Cross Country Meet, Thursday in Chamberlain.
On the girls’ side, Chamberlain put four runners in the top seven to earn the team title, 14 to 34 over Kimball-White Lake. Miller (65) finished third, also qualifying for state. Platte-Geddes (67) placed fifth.
Mobridge-Pollock’s Heidi Olson won in 19:52, beating out Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans (20:04) and KWL’s Autumn Baker (20:29).
For Platte-Geddes, seventh grader Berklee Mills (21:51) finished eighth and eighth grader Dulcie Veurink (22:25) placed 13th.
Miller went 1-2 in the boys’ race to win the team title, 22 to 46 over Chamberlain. KWL (73) was third, also qualifying for state. Platte-Geddes (79) was fifth.
Miller’s Pierce Baumberger (17:44) and Alex Schumacher (18:05) finished 1-2, with Winner’s Joseph Laprath (18:36) third.
Platte-Geddes seventh grader Walter Graesser finished 11th in 19:05, qualifying for state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.