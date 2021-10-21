FOOTBALL

S.D. PLAYOFFS

All Times listed local

CLASS 11AAA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) vs. No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0)

No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-4) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (5-4)

No. 7 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-5) at No. 2 Brandon Valley

No. 6 O’Gorman (5-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-4)

CLASS 11AA

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Sturgis (3-6) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0)

No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4)

No. 7 Aberdeen Central (3-6) at No. 2 Brookings (7-2)

No. 6 Watertown (3-6) at No. 3 Pierre (7-2)

CLASS 11A

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Madison (9-0)

No. 5 West Central (4-5) at No. 4 Dell Rapids (6-3)

No. 7 Milbank (6-3) at No. 2 Canton (8-1)

No. 6 Tri-Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Vermillion (6-3)

CLASS 11B

First Round, Oct. 21

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Redfield 6

Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28

McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20

Wagner 28, Groton Area 21

Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0)

No. 13 Wagner (6-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (7-2)

No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (8-1)

No. 14 Beresford (6-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2)

CLASS 9AA

First Round, Oct. 21

Canistota-Freeman 22, Florence/Henry 20

Garretson 28, Hamlin 7

Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22

Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Lyman 30, Stanley County 0

Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15

Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12

Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 9 Platte-Geddes (7-2) at No. 1 Hanson (8-1)

No. 5 Timber Lake (8-1) at No. 4 Lyman (8-1)

No. 10 Garretson (5-4) at No. 2 Parkston (7-2)

No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (5-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (8-1)

CLASS 9A

First Round, Oct. 21

Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20

DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12

Gregory 34, Burke 6

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6

Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6

Wall 56, North Central 6

Warner 54, Philip 0

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Second Round, Oct. 28

No. 9 Castlewood (6-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0)

No. 5 Warner (6-3) at No. 4 DeSmet (9-0)

No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 2 Howard (9-0)

No. 6 Gregory (6-3) at No. 3 Wall (9-0)

CLASS 9B

First Round, Oct. 21

Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0

Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0

Faulkton 52, Colome 0

Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14

Harding County 26, New Underwood 12

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0

Potter County 52, Jones County 6

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28

No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 1 Avon (9-0)

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-3) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (6-2)

No. 7 Harding County (6-3) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (7-2)

No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (7-3) at No. 3 Potter County (8-2)

NEB. PLAYOFFS

All Times Listed In Central

CLASS D1

First Round, Oct. 21

NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round

Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6

Arapahoe 56, Alma 40

Arcadia-Loup City 22, Nebraska Christian 15

Burwell 60, Amherst 24

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8

Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0

Howells/Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30

Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28

Stanton 57, Heartland 12

Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22

Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28

CLASS D2

First Round, Oct. 21

NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round

Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8

Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20

Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34

Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary’s 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41

Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14

Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0

Leyton 47, Hyannis 12

Mead 26, Wynot 20

Mullen 58, Loomis 12

Osceola 70, Homer 27

Pender 69, Creighton 32

Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20

THURSDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Brookings 21, Pierre 14

Canton 43, Lennox 28

Chamberlain 29, Custer 26

Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6

Harrisburg 43, Brandon Valley 14

Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Mitchell 21, Huron 20, OT

Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Washington 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24

Spearfish 28, Belle Fourche 14

Sturgis Brown 40, Douglas 13

Tea Area 27, West Central 13

Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6

Yankton 20, Watertown 13

THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Bellevue West 48, Lincoln High 6

Boone Central 53, O’Neill 0

Boys Town 41, Omaha Concordia 7

Hampton 49, Santee 7

Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Central 20

Millard North 32, Norfolk 24

Omaha North 42, Lincoln North Star 7

Pawnee City 50, Lewiston 0

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 73, Paxton 18

VOLLEYBALL

NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS

C2-5 AT CROFTON

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) vs. No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (9-20), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wakefield (17-10) vs. No. 3 Ponca (18-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Crofton (14-12) vs. LCC/HN winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-7 AT WAUSA

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Tri County Northeast (11-18) vs. No. 5 Walthill (3-24), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Osmond (11-13) vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21), 6:30 p.m.

No. 1 Wausa (16-10) vs. TCN/Walthill winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

D1-8 AT SPENCER

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Plainview (9-18) vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Bloomfield (15-12) vs. No. 3 Creighton (13-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Boyd County (13-15) vs. Plainview/NV winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

D2-4 AT HUMPHREY

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Winside (7-20) vs. No. 5 St. Edward (3-17), 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Riverside (13-9) vs. No. 3 Randolph (12-15), 6 p.m.

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) vs. Winside/SE winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

D2-5 AT STUART

Monday’s Matches

No. 4 Santee (14-13) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Wynot (18-9) vs. No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11), 6:15 p.m.

No. 1 Stuart (23-4) vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Match

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer

Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19

York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11

Gibbon Triangular

Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference

Seventh Place: Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Third Place: Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22

Homer Triangular

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16

Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15

Metro Conference Tournament

Championship: Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9

Mid-State Conference Tournament

Fifth Place: Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Third Place: Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Omaha Duchesne Triangular

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19

Southern Nebraska Conference

Consolation Semifinal

David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Seventh Place: Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place: Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger Triangular

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14

