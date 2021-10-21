FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11AAA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) vs. No. 1 Harrisburg (9-0)
No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (5-4) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (5-4)
No. 7 Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-5) at No. 2 Brandon Valley
No. 6 O’Gorman (5-4) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (5-4)
CLASS 11AA
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Sturgis (3-6) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0)
No. 5 Mitchell (3-6) at No. 4 Yankton (5-4)
No. 7 Aberdeen Central (3-6) at No. 2 Brookings (7-2)
No. 6 Watertown (3-6) at No. 3 Pierre (7-2)
CLASS 11A
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Sioux Falls Christian (4-5) at No. 1 Madison (9-0)
No. 5 West Central (4-5) at No. 4 Dell Rapids (6-3)
No. 7 Milbank (6-3) at No. 2 Canton (8-1)
No. 6 Tri-Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Vermillion (6-3)
CLASS 11B
First Round, Oct. 21
Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Redfield 6
Beresford 27, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 56, St. Thomas More 28
McCook Central/Montrose 9, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Sioux Valley 54, Deuel 20
Wagner 28, Groton Area 21
Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 9 McCook Central-Montrose (7-2) at No. 1 Winner (9-0)
No. 13 Wagner (6-3) at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (7-2)
No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (6-3) at No. 2 Sioux Valley (8-1)
No. 14 Beresford (6-3) at No. 6 Aberdeen Roncalli (7-2)
CLASS 9AA
First Round, Oct. 21
Canistota-Freeman 22, Florence/Henry 20
Garretson 28, Hamlin 7
Hanson 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 22
Ipswich 36, Lemmon/McIntosh 0
Lyman 30, Stanley County 0
Parkston 20, Bon Homme 15
Platte-Geddes 35, Chester 12
Timber Lake 14, Leola/Frederick 8
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (7-2) at No. 1 Hanson (8-1)
No. 5 Timber Lake (8-1) at No. 4 Lyman (8-1)
No. 10 Garretson (5-4) at No. 2 Parkston (7-2)
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (5-4) at No. 3 Ipswich (8-1)
CLASS 9A
First Round, Oct. 21
Castlewood 42, Kadoka Area 20
DeSmet 62, Britton-Hecla 12
Gregory 34, Burke 6
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Northwestern 6
Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6
Wall 56, North Central 6
Warner 54, Philip 0
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Second Round, Oct. 28
No. 9 Castlewood (6-3) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0)
No. 5 Warner (6-3) at No. 4 DeSmet (9-0)
No. 7 Wolsey-Wessington (6-3) at No. 2 Howard (9-0)
No. 6 Gregory (6-3) at No. 3 Wall (9-0)
CLASS 9B
First Round, Oct. 21
Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0
Avon 64, Estelline/Hendricks 14
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0
Faulkton 52, Colome 0
Gayville-Volin 36, Langford 14
Harding County 26, New Underwood 12
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Faith 0
Potter County 52, Jones County 6
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28
No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 1 Avon (9-0)
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (5-3) at No. 4 Gayville-Volin (6-2)
No. 7 Harding County (6-3) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (7-2)
No. 6 Hitchcock-Tulare (7-3) at No. 3 Potter County (8-2)
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS D1
First Round, Oct. 21
NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6
Arapahoe 56, Alma 40
Arcadia-Loup City 22, Nebraska Christian 15
Burwell 60, Amherst 24
Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 8
Hitchcock County 72, West Holt 0
Howells/Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 36, Lutheran High Northeast 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 30, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 57, Thayer Central 14
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30
Perkins County 46, Bertrand 28
Stanton 57, Heartland 12
Sutherland 52, Hi-Line 22
Weeping Water 48, Wisner-Pilger 28
CLASS D2
First Round, Oct. 21
NOTE: Teams will reseed statewide after first round
Ansley-Litchfield 74, Pleasanton 8
Bloomfield 66, Wausa 20
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34
Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary’s 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41
Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14
Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0
Leyton 47, Hyannis 12
Mead 26, Wynot 20
Mullen 58, Loomis 12
Osceola 70, Homer 27
Pender 69, Creighton 32
Riverside 74, Sandhills Valley 20
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20
THURSDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Brookings 21, Pierre 14
Canton 43, Lennox 28
Chamberlain 29, Custer 26
Dell Rapids 43, Tri-Valley 6
Harrisburg 43, Brandon Valley 14
Madison 40, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Mitchell 21, Huron 20, OT
Rapid City Stevens 49, Rapid City Central 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Washington 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 24
Spearfish 28, Belle Fourche 14
Sturgis Brown 40, Douglas 13
Tea Area 27, West Central 13
Vermillion 34, Dakota Valley 6
Yankton 20, Watertown 13
THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Bellevue West 48, Lincoln High 6
Boone Central 53, O’Neill 0
Boys Town 41, Omaha Concordia 7
Hampton 49, Santee 7
Lincoln Southwest 24, Omaha Central 20
Millard North 32, Norfolk 24
Omaha North 42, Lincoln North Star 7
Pawnee City 50, Lewiston 0
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 73, Paxton 18
VOLLEYBALL
NEB. SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-5 AT CROFTON
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (21-11) vs. No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (9-20), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Wakefield (17-10) vs. No. 3 Ponca (18-11), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Crofton (14-12) vs. LCC/HN winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-7 AT WAUSA
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Tri County Northeast (11-18) vs. No. 5 Walthill (3-24), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Osmond (11-13) vs. No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-21), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Wausa (16-10) vs. TCN/Walthill winner, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-8 AT SPENCER
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Plainview (9-18) vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre (5-19), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Bloomfield (15-12) vs. No. 3 Creighton (13-11), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Boyd County (13-15) vs. Plainview/NV winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT HUMPHREY
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Winside (7-20) vs. No. 5 St. Edward (3-17), 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Riverside (13-9) vs. No. 3 Randolph (12-15), 6 p.m.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (20-5) vs. Winside/SE winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D2-5 AT STUART
Monday’s Matches
No. 4 Santee (14-13) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (4-23), 5 p.m.
No. 2 Wynot (18-9) vs. No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-11), 6:15 p.m.
No. 1 Stuart (23-4) vs. Santee/CWC winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Match
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Raymond Central def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13
Waverly def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-11, 25-19
York def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-20, 25-11
Gibbon Triangular
Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
Heartland Athletic Conference
Seventh Place: Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Third Place: Fremont def. Lincoln East, 19-25, 28-26, 25-22
Homer Triangular
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16
Wakefield def. Winnebago, 25-6, 25-15
Metro Conference Tournament
Championship: Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9
Mid-State Conference Tournament
Fifth Place: Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Third Place: Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
Omaha Duchesne Triangular
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bennington, 25-8, 25-17
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19
Southern Nebraska Conference
Consolation Semifinal
David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23
Seventh Place: Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place: Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger Triangular
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 26-24, 25-8
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.