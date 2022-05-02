SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty has officially earned the third seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Tournament, which begins on Wednesday.
MMU (27-13, 15-7 GPAC) will play in the Northwestern Bracket, playing sixth-seeded College of Saint Mary (14-26, 10-12 GPAC) on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Second-seeded Northwestern (36-9-1, 15-6-1 GPAC) faces Concordia (22-22, 10-12 GPAC) at noon.
The Northwestern bracket will be played at Lady Dutch Field on the MOC-Floyd Valley High School campus. There will be admission charged during the event. No concessions are available on site.
Midland (32-7, 19-3 GPAC) is the top seed and will host the other bracket. The Warriors face Dordt (20-19-1, 10-12) in the noon game, followed by fourth-seeded Morningside (29-13, 15-7 GPAC) against Jamestown (23-22-1, 10-11-1 GPAC) at 2 p.m.
The two bracket winners will advance to a best-of-3 championship series on Saturday, May 7. The series will be hosted by the higher seed.
NORTHWESTERN BRACKET
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 2 Northwestern (36-9-1) vs. No. 7 Concordia (22-22), noon
GAME 2: No. 3 Mount Marty (27-13) vs. No. 6 College of Saint Mary (14-26), 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
MIDLAND BRACKET
Wednesday’s Games
GAME 1: No. 1 Midland (32-7) vs. No. 8 Dordt (20-19-1), noon
GAME 2: No. 4 Morningside (29-13) vs. No. 5 Jamestown (23-22-1), 2 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Saturday at Higher Seed
Best of 3, Times TBD
