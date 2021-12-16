GAYVILLE — Four Raiders score in double figures to lead Gayville-Volin to a 71-40 win over Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday night in Gayville.
Kyle Hirsch tallied 24 points, six rebounds and five steals for Gayville-Volin (1-0). Andrew Gustad added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Spencer Karstens added 14 points. Nate Quatier contributed 11 points.
Cameron Sybesma tallied 17 points and nine rebounds for ACDC (0-2). Rizon Clark added 10 points.
Gayville-Volin is at Centerville Tuesday. ACDC is at Scotland Saturday.
ACDC (0-3) 12 13 14 1 —40
GV (1-0) 24 14 12 21 —71
Flandreau 58, Beresford 29
FLANDREAU —Two players recorded double-doubles to lead Flandreau to a 58-29 win over Beresford Thursday night in Flandreau.
Tash Lunday tallied 24 points and 14 rebounds for Flandreau (1-1). Chase LeBrun added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Anderson contributed 11 points.
Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford (0-2) with nine points. Ashton Tjaden contributed seven points.
Flandreau is at Chester Area Saturday. Beresford is at home against Baltic Monday.
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Menno 41
MENNO — Two players scored in double figures to lead Bridgewater-Emery to a 49-41 win over Menno Thursday night in Menno.
Koby Kayser tallied 27 points for Bridgewater-Emery (2-1). Aguer Van Sickle added 10 points.
Kadeyn Ulmer led Menno (0-2) with eight points. Hayden McNinch added seven points and eight rebounds.
Menno is at home against Hanson Friday (today). Bridgewater-Emery is at home against Canistota Tuesday.
BE (2-1) 14 10 13 12 —49
MENNO (0-2) 14 8 12 7 —41
Centerville 36, Avon 28
CENTERVILLE —Logan Bobzin led Centerville to a 26-28 win over Avon Thursday night in Centerville.
Bobzin tallied 13 points for Centerville (1-2). Alec Austin added eight points and eight rebounds.
Riley Rothschadl tallied nine points to pace Avon (0-3). Lincoln Thury and Eli Watchorn added six points each.
Centerville hosts Gayville-Volin Tuesday. Avon is off until Jan. 3, when they host Colome.
AVON (0-3) 6 7 7 8 —28
CENTERVILLE (1-2) 7 11 5 13 —36
Bloomfield 53, Randolph 31
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Layne Warrior led Bloomfield to a 53-31 win over Randolph Thursday night in Randolph.
Warrior tallied 23 points to pace Bloomfield (2-2). Cody Bruegman added 12 points.
No stats reported for Randolph.
Bloomfield is at home Neligh-Oakdale Friday. Randolph is at Wynot Monday.
BLOOMFIELD (2-2) 12 17 16 8 —53
RANDOLPH (0-5) 10 5 7 9 —31
Elk Point-Jefferson 63, Parker 45
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson used a balanced attack to take down Parker 63-45 Thursday night in Elk Point.
Chace Fornia tallied nine points and 10 rebounds to lead Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1). Landon Geary, Jakob Scarmon and Alexander Scarmon tallied eight points each.
No stats reported for Parker (1-2).
Parker is at home against Parkston Tuesday. Elk Point-Jefferson is at Sioux Falls Christian today (Friday).
PARKER 15 10 11 9 —45
EPJ 16 15 13 19 —63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.