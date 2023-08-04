SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty golfer Kelsey Heath is tied for second in the women’s division after the opening round of the South Dakota Golf Association Amateur Championship, Friday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota State golfer Alex Kandolin shot a 5-under 65 to hold the opening round lead. Heath, a Sisseton native, and Reese Jansa of Sioux Falls, a recent transfer to SDSU from Toledo, each shot even par 70.
