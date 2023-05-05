SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty women took home three top-eight finishes and set themselves up for more on the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Lancer foursome of Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Abrielle Nelson, Emily Johnson and Josey Wahlstrom finished fifth in the 3200 relay, clocking a 9:50.54.

