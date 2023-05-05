SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Mount Marty women took home three top-eight finishes and set themselves up for more on the opening day of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
The Lancer foursome of Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Abrielle Nelson, Emily Johnson and Josey Wahlstrom finished fifth in the 3200 relay, clocking a 9:50.54.
The Lancer women also took home two individual medals on Friday, as Maddison Doren was seventh in the long jump (16-10) and Jordyn Fischer was seventh in the 10,000-meter run (43:07.19).
The Lancer women also posted two top finishes in prelims, Ashinee George in the 100 hurdles (14.68) and Elianna Clark in the 100 (12.21).
George also ranks second in the heptathlon after the opening day with 2,471 points. She posted the top time in the 100-meter hurdles and the third-best mark in the 200-meter dash.
On the men’s side, Mount Marty also finished fifth in the men’s 3200 relay. The foursome of Jacob Kueny, Liam Vidas, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Caden Ideker finished in 8:05.55.
The Lancers’ Marcus Jnofinn posted the top prelim time in the men’s 100-meter dash, clocking a 10.55. The Lancers also put two in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles, as Seth Wiebelhaus and Jonathan Fuselier each ran 14.98 to rank fourth and fifth.
Mason Schleis and Wiebelhaus rank 1-2 in the decathlon after Day 1. Schleis scored 3,537 points, with Wiebelhaus finishing the day at 3,310 points. Freshman Michael Beyer is also contending for a place, ranking eighth with 2,919 points.
Schleis posted the top mark in the 100, 400, high jump and long jump. Wiebelhaus was second in the long jump and shot put, as well as third in the 400.
Dakota Wesleyan’s Max Raab, a freshman from Yankton, finished eighth in the javelin (158-5 1/4).
The meet concludes today (Saturday) in Sioux Center, Iowa.
