AVON — The Avon Pirates pounded the ball for 573 yards on the ground in a 74-48 victory over Faulkton in the opening round of the South Dakota Class 9B football playoffs, Thursday in Avon.
The victory sends the eighth-seeded Pirates (5-4) to top-seeded Herreid-Selby Area (9-0) for the quarterfinals on Oct. 27.
Cade Faulkner rushed for 266 yards and two scores, and Brady Bierema rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns for Avon. Paxton Bierema was a perfect 3-for-3 passing for 42 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 76 yards and a score. Landon Mudder had a rushing touchdown, and Brady Landon Thury and Cody Soukup had touchdown catches in the victory.
Defensively for Avon, Brady Bierema was in on 11 tackles, including two for loss, and had an interception. Paxton Bierema made 10 stops. Jaden Stahl also picked off a pass for the Pirates.
Layne Cotton passed for 260 yards and three scores, and rushed for 51 yards and three scores for Faulkton Area. Roman DiMaria caught 13 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Stoll rushed for 90 yards and a score, and caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Lincoln Dikoff made 11 stops and Garrett Cramer had nine tackles for Faulkton.
FAULKTON (4-5) 12 14 16 6 — 48
AVON (5-4) 24 14 12 24 — 74
