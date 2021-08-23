Defending Class 9AA champion Platte-Geddes Black Panthers claimed a unanimous top pick in both the South Dakota Media and South Dakota Football Coaches polls, announced Monday.
There was no new poll in the larger classes, as teams in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A have not played a game.
Canistota-Freeman, which lost to the Black Panthers in the opener, stayed second in the 9AA media poll and dropped to fifth in the coaches’ poll. Viborg-Hurley, which lost in overtime to Garretson in the opener, received votes in the media poll.
In Class 11B, Winner was a unanimous top pick in the media poll and the top pick in the coaches’ poll. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan, which received four first place votes in the coaches’ poll, was second in both polls. Elk Point-Jefferson ranked fifth in both polls.
In Class 9A, DeSmet was the top pick in both polls, earning all 18 first place votes in the media poll. Wolsey-Wessington, Herreid-Selby and Howard — the next three teams in the coaches’ poll — each received first place votes.
Harding County-Bison was a contested top pick in both Class 9B polls. Faulkton Area, second-ranked in both polls, received first place votes in both polls. Gayville-Volin, fifth in the media poll and receiving votes in the coaches’ poll, also received first place votes.
Alcester-Hudson ranked third in the 9B media poll and fifth in the coaches’ poll. Avon received votes in both polls.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11B
1. Winner (18) 1-0 90 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 1-0 72 2
3. Sioux Valley 0-1 49 3
4. Woon.-Wess. Springs-SC 0-0 26 5
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 22 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central-Montrose 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 3, St. Thomas More 2, Mobridge-Pollock 1
Class 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (18) 1-0 90 1
2. Canistota-Freeman 0-1 58 2
3. Hanson 1-0 57 3
4. Hamlin 1-0 43 4
5. Garretson 1-0 11 NR
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 7, Viborg-Hurley 2, Chester Area 2.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (18) 1-0 90 2
2. Howard 1-0 63 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington 0-1 53 1
4. Herreid-Selby Area 1-0 44 4
5. Wall 1-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Castlewood 8, Kimball-White Lake 3, Kadoka Area 1, Warner 1.
Class 9B
1. Harding Co.-Bison (11) 1-0 82 2
2. Faulkton Area (6) 1-0 75 3
3. Alcester-Hudson 0-0 42 4
4. Sully Buttes 1-0 30 RV
5. Gayville-Volin (1) 1-0 28 NR
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids St. Mary 5, Avon 4, Faith 2, Hitchcock-Tulare 1, Potter County 1.
SDFBCA POLL
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (9) 1-0 57
2. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (4) 1-0 46
3. Sioux Valley 0-1 37
4. W-WS-SC 0-0 17
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 15
Others: McCook Central-Montrose 10, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
CLASS 9AA
1. Platte-Geddes (13) 68 1-0
2. Hanson 29 1-0
3. Hamlin 25 1-0
4. Timber Lake 25 1-0
5. Canistota-Freeman 24 0-1
Others: Ipswich 15, Garretson 14, Chester Area 10
CLASS 9A
1. DeSmet (7) 51 1-0
2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 38 0-1
3. Herreid-Selby (2) 35 1-0
4. Howard (3) 34 1-0
5. Wall 19 1-0
Others: Kimball-White Lake 7, Burke 4, Castlewood 4, Kadoka Area 4
CLASS 9B
1. Harding County-Bison (6) 48 1-0
2. Faulkton Area (4) 37 1-0
3. Dell Rapids St. Mary 18 0-1
4. Sully Buttes 17 1-0
5. Alcester-Hudson 15 0-0
Others: Gayville-Volin (2) 15, Avon 14
