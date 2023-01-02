Due to expected poor weather conditions, the Yankton Quarterback Club has cancelled its meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Meetings will return on Jan. 11, with Mount Marty head women’s basketball coach Allan Bertram as the scheduled main speaker. YHS boys’ basketball coach Chris Haynes, who was scheduled as the main speaker for Jan. 4, will be rescheduled to share main duties with girls’ basketball coach Trey Krier on Jan. 25.
