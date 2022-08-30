SALEM — Freeman Academy-Marion runners posted top-two finishes in both varsity races at the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Salem.
In the boys’ race, Baltic edged Ethan-Parkston 30 to 31, scoring three runners. Freeman Academy-Marion (44) was third, followed by Flandreau (50) and Howard (60).
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder won the 5,000-meter event in 17:05.66, beating out Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder (17:20.70). Josh Fletcher of Dell Rapids St. Mary (17:31.60) was third.
Flandreau beat out Kimball-White Lake 17 to 23 for the girls’ title. Colman-Egan (25) was third, followed by Hanson (30) and St. Mary (34).
Flandreau’s Faith Wiese won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 20:11.11. FA-M’s Jada Koerner (20:54.23) was second, followed by Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz (21:20.87).
TEAM SCORES: Baltic 30, Ethan-Parkston 31, Freeman Academy-Marion 44, Flandreau 50, Howard 60, Mitchell Christian 63, Winner 69, Canistota 78, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 79, Kimball-White Lake 87, Parker 95, Iroquois-Lake Preston 95, McCrossan 104, McCook Central-Montrose 113, Dell Rapids St. Mary 137, Burke 148, DeSmet 172
TOP 15: 1, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:05.66; 2, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 17:20.70; 3, Josh Fletcher, Dell Rapids St. Mary 17:31.60; 4, Caden Schwader, Howard 17:47.05; 5, John Gronewold, Baltic 17:52.16; 6, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:53.72; 7, Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian 18:08.56; 8, Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:33.46; 9, Ethan Hartung, McCrossan 18:36.91; 10, Jeff Boschee, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 19:11.22; 11, Gage Hohn, Ethan-Parkston 19:18.67; 12, Kyle Gronewold, Baltic 19:20.66; 13, Joseph Laprath, Winner 19:25.44; 14, Lurick Dailey, Flandreau 19:27.90; 15, Daniel Swenson, Chester Area 19:28.26
TEAM SCORES: Flandreau 17, Kimball-White Lake 23, Colman-Egan 25, Hanson 30, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34, Burke 45, Howard 67
TOP 15: 1, Faith Wiese, Flandreau 20:11.11; 2, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:54.23; 3, Ella Pollreisz, Ethan-Parkston 21:20.87; 4, Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 21:34.31; 5, Lily Baker, Kimball-White Lake 21:04.85; 6, Estelle Waltner, Freeman Academy-Marion 22:33.98; 7, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 22:41.45; 8, Kiley Westberry, Flandreau 22:45.76; 9, Adisen Stadem, Dell Rapids St. Mary 22:48.13; 10, Hailey Tiahrt, Baltic 22:55.12; 11, Presley Luze, Colman-Egan 23:01.48; 12, Elizabeth Votel, Dell Rapids 23:07.50; 13, Alli McCord, Kimball-White Lake 23:14.54; 14, Brecken Bolander, Burke 23:19.56; 15, Reese Marek, Hanson 23:37.68
