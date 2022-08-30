SALEM — Freeman Academy-Marion runners posted top-two finishes in both varsity races at the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational cross country meet, Tuesday in Salem.

In the boys’ race, Baltic edged Ethan-Parkston 30 to 31, scoring three runners. Freeman Academy-Marion (44) was third, followed by Flandreau (50) and Howard (60).

