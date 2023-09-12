SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Harms, honored for the seventh time in her career and first time this season, recorded her first career double-double in South Dakota’s five-set match against NIVC runner-up Drake on Thursday. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native tallied 14 kills while adding a season-high and match-high 12 blocks, just one shy of her career-high.
The middle blocker started in all 13 sets through the Coyotes’ three home games over the weekend, totaling 23 blocks for an average of 1.77 blocks per set. She was also named to the South Dakota Classic all-tournament team. Harms’ 42 total blocks and 1.40 blocks per set average on the season sit at second in the league and 28th in the NCAA.
The Coyotes hit the road for one last nonconference tournament before Summit play begins. The Green Bay Invite will feature three games over three days for South Dakota. The Coyotes will take on tournament host Green Bay on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., Illinois State at 3 p.m. on Sept. 15, and Central Michigan on Sept. 16 at noon.
