SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Harms, honored for the seventh time in her career and first time this season, recorded her first career double-double in South Dakota’s five-set match against NIVC runner-up Drake on Thursday. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native tallied 14 kills while adding a season-high and match-high 12 blocks, just one shy of her career-high.

